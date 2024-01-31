The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been revived after the PGA Tour slapped a signature label on the annual event held on the Monterey Coast. Nine of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings (and 18 of the top 20) are expected to compete on the two-course rotation of Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

The professionals will each carry around an amateur during the first two days of competition, but unlike previous iterations of this tournament, the pro-am will conclude before the weekend action begins. The amateurs will play just 36 holes, but the entire field of 80 professionals are guaranteed to see the weekend given the no-cut nature of this event.

This will include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who will be making his tournament debut. The Texan is fresh off a top-20 finish at The American Express and a quality outing at The Sentry. Despite keeping his torrid ball-striking pace of 2023, Scheffler continues to run into speed bumps on the greens.

Scheffler is not the only player to have relatively little experience at Pebble Beach. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy makes only his second tournament start and fourth appearance at Pebble Beach. Fresh off a nice start to his calendar campaign in Dubai, the Northern Irishman hopes to ascend to the top spot in the world with a win of his own.

World No. 4 Viktor Hovland is no stranger to raising a trophy at Pebble Beach. The victor of the 2018 U.S. Amateur on these grounds, the Norwegian hopes to make some inroads of his FedEx Cup defense this week. He is joined in the field by fellow European Ryder Cup members Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, last week's runner-up Nicolai Hojgaard and defending champion Justin Rose.

Meanwhile, the American contingent will be led by a number of California natives, including Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa. Joining them are the four winners from this season, as well as long-time Pebble Beach participant Jordan Spieth and his good friend, Justin Thomas.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 11:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 11:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio