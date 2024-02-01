One of the best golf courses on the PGA Tour welcomes one of the best fields of the young season this week. The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be played across two golf courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course -- and see nine of the top-10 players and 18 of the top-20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings compete in this no-cut signature event.
All participants will be guaranteed a payday from the $20 million prize pool given the signature status of the tournament with $3.6 million going to the eventual winner. This amount matches that from The Sentry and exceeds the first prizes from the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open from 2023; only the 2023 Players Championship's $4.5 million winner's check was larger. It also represents a near $2 million increase from last year's top prize taken home by defending champion Justin Rose.
Every player that finishes on the podium will clear seven figures, while those inside the top 10 will cash in north of a half million. The generous paydays trickle down the board with everyone inside the top 35 receiving a check worth at least $100,000.
Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be divided among the 80 players at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $795,000
6th: $715,000
7th: $665,000
8th: $615,000
9th: $575,000
10th: $535,000
11th: $495,000
12th: $455,000
13th: $415,000
14th: $375,000
15th: $352,000
16th: $332,000
17th: $312,000
18th: $292,000
19th: $272,000
20th: $252,000
21st: $232,000
22nd: $217,000
23rd: $202,000
24th: $187,000
25th: $172,000
26th: $158,000
27th: $150,000
28th: $143,000
29th: $137,000
30th: $131,000
31st: $125,000
32nd: $119,000
33rd: $114,000
34th: $109,000
35th: $104,000
36th: $99,000
37th: $94,000
38th: $89,000
39th: $84,000
40th: $80,000
41st: $76,000
42nd: $72,000
43rd: $68,000
44th: $64,000
45th: $60,000
46th: $57,000
47th: $54,000
48th: $52,000
49th: $50,000
50th: $48,000
51st: $47,000
52nd: $46,000
53rd: $45,000
54th: $44,000
55th: $43,000
56th: $42,000
57th: $41,000
58th: $40,000
59th: $39,500
60th: $39,000
61st: $38,500
62nd: $38,000
63rd: $37,500
64th: $37,000
65th: $36,500
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,500
68th: $35,000
69th: $34,750
70th: $34,500
71st: $34,250
72nd: $34,000
73rd: $33,750
74th: $33,500
75th: $33,250
76th: $33,000
77th: $32,750
78th: $32,500
79th: $32,250
80th: $32,000