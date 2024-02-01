One of the best golf courses on the PGA Tour welcomes one of the best fields of the young season this week. The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be played across two golf courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course -- and see nine of the top-10 players and 18 of the top-20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings compete in this no-cut signature event.

All participants will be guaranteed a payday from the $20 million prize pool given the signature status of the tournament with $3.6 million going to the eventual winner. This amount matches that from The Sentry and exceeds the first prizes from the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open from 2023; only the 2023 Players Championship's $4.5 million winner's check was larger. It also represents a near $2 million increase from last year's top prize taken home by defending champion Justin Rose.

Every player that finishes on the podium will clear seven figures, while those inside the top 10 will cash in north of a half million. The generous paydays trickle down the board with everyone inside the top 35 receiving a check worth at least $100,000.

Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be divided among the 80 players at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, purse

Total Purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $795,000

6th: $715,000

7th: $665,000

8th: $615,000

9th: $575,000

10th: $535,000

11th: $495,000

12th: $455,000

13th: $415,000

14th: $375,000

15th: $352,000

16th: $332,000

17th: $312,000

18th: $292,000

19th: $272,000

20th: $252,000

21st: $232,000

22nd: $217,000

23rd: $202,000

24th: $187,000

25th: $172,000

26th: $158,000

27th: $150,000

28th: $143,000

29th: $137,000

30th: $131,000

31st: $125,000

32nd: $119,000

33rd: $114,000

34th: $109,000

35th: $104,000

36th: $99,000

37th: $94,000

38th: $89,000

39th: $84,000

40th: $80,000

41st: $76,000

42nd: $72,000

43rd: $68,000

44th: $64,000

45th: $60,000

46th: $57,000

47th: $54,000

48th: $52,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $48,000

51st: $47,000

52nd: $46,000

53rd: $45,000

54th: $44,000

55th: $43,000

56th: $42,000

57th: $41,000

58th: $40,000

59th: $39,500

60th: $39,000

61st: $38,500

62nd: $38,000

63rd: $37,500

64th: $37,000

65th: $36,500

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,500

68th: $35,000

69th: $34,750

70th: $34,500

71st: $34,250

72nd: $34,000

73rd: $33,750

74th: $33,500

75th: $33,250

76th: $33,000

77th: $32,750

78th: $32,500

79th: $32,250

80th: $32,000