The 2024 Open Championship continues Friday with three of pristine golf remaining at one of the world's best courses. Royal Troon proved to a be a beast across the first 18 holes setting the stage as a tough test over the next 54 holes of the year's final major. This as the grounds are filled to capacity with some of the top golfers in the game battling it out to claim the Claret Jug at the 152nd playing of the sport's oldest tournament.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy sat atop the oddsboard entering the first 18 holes of play, but McIlroy is nowhere near the top now having scored a 78 in his first round. He was not alone struggling at Royal Troon as Tiger Woods actually shot one stroke higher than McIlroy, and 2024 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is also in danger of missing the cut.

Meanwhile, Scheffler, already a six-time winner on the PGA Tour this season who has brought in a record $28 million, sits five shots behind unlikely leader Daniel Brown of England. Between them is Shane Lowry -- one shot back of Brown, the exact spot he sat after Round 1 when he went on to win the 2019 Open -- and other prominent names like Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka (actually tied with Scheffler at 1 under).

Given how much talent in the field -- check out The Open Championship tee times for Round 2 so you can follow your favorites Friday -- whoever ultimately prevails at Royal Troon will surely earn the Claret Jug and record $3.1 million winner's share coming from the all-time high $17 million purse.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, July 19

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4:15 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)