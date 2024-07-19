The R&A will reward the 2024 Champion Golfer of the Year the highest monetary prize in the history of The Open Championship come Sunday. With a purse of $17 million set for the 2024 Open -- an increase of $500,000 year over year -- the victor at Royal Troon will take home a record-setting $3.1 million winner's share.
This total is slightly less than the amount shelled out at the first three major championships of the season. Bryson DeChambeau hauled in $4.3 million for his dramatic victory at the U.S. Open, while Scottie Scheffler cashed $3.6 million at the Masters and Xander Schauffele claimed $3.3 million for his PGA Championship triumph.
The first three majors also boasted larger overall purses with the U.S. Open setting a major record with a prize pool of $21.5 million, while the Masters gave out $20 million and the PGA Championship awarded players a total of $18.5 million.
"The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open's position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally." said Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A.
"We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf's future. We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men's professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years' time."
Every player who finishes inside the top 10 at The Open will clear at least $350,000 with those finishing on the podium all receiving seven-figure paydays. Those who finish inside the top 32 will collect more than $100,000 in the final major of the season.
Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2024 Open Championship purse and prize money breakdown.
2024 Open Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $17 million
1st: $3,100,000
2nd: $1,759,000
3rd: $1,128,000
4th: $876,000
5th: $705,000
6th: $611,000
7th: $525,000
8th: $442,500
9th: $388,000
10th: $350,600
11th: $319,200
12th: $282,800
13th: $266,000
14th: $249,000
15th: $231,000
16th: $212,700
17th: $202,400
18th: $193,000
19th: $184,900
20th: $176,200
21st: $168,000
22nd: $159,600
23rd: $151,000
24th: $142,600
25th: $137,600
26th: $131,800
27th: $127,000
28th: $122,600
29th: $117,300
30th: $111,200
31st: $107,600
32nd: $102,100
33rd: $98,500
34th: $95,700
35th: $92,400
36th: $88,700
37th: $84,600
38th: $80,300
39th: $77,400
40th: $74,900
41st: $71,800
42nd: $68,300
43rd: $65,200
44th: $61,500
45th: $58,000
46th: $55,000
47th: $52,800
48th: $50,700
49th: $48,400
50th: $47,200
51st: $46,200
52nd: $45,400
53rd: $44,700
54th: $44,000
55th: $43,300
56th: $42,700
57th: $42,300
58th: $42,000
59th: $41,700
60th: $41,400
61st: $41,200
62nd: $41,000
63rd: $40,800
64th: $40,600
65th: $40,300
66th: $40,000
67th: $39,700
68th: $39,400
69th: $39,100
70th: $38,900
Prize money will be allocated to only professional golfers with those missing the cut receiving at least $8,750.