The R&A will reward the 2024 Champion Golfer of the Year the highest monetary prize in the history of its championship. With a purse of $17 million set for the 2024 Open Championship -- an increase of $500,000 compared to 2023 -- the victor at Royal Troon will take home a record-setting $3.1 million winner's share.

This total is slightly less than those funds shelled out at the first three major championships of the season. Bryson DeChambeau hauled in $4.3 million for his dramatic victory at the U.S. Open, while Scottie Scheffler cashed $3.6 million at the Masters and Xander Schauffele claimed $3.3 million for his PGA Championship triumph.

The first three majors also boasted larger overall purses with the U.S. Open setting a major record with a prize pool of $21.5 million, while the Masters gave out $20 million and the PGA Championship awarded players a total of $18.5 million.

"The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open's position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally." said Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A.

"We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf's future. We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men's professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years' time."

Every player who finishes inside the top 10 at The Open will clear at least $350,000 with those finishing on the podium all receiving seven-figure paydays. Those who finish inside the top 32 will collect more than $100,000 in the final major of the season.

Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2024 Open Championship purse and prize money breakdown.

2024 Open Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $17 million

1st: $3,100,000

2nd: $1,759,000

3rd: $1,128,000

4th: $876,000

5th: $705,000

6th: $611,000

7th: $525,000

8th: $442,500

9th: $388,000

10th: $350,600

11th: $319,200

12th: $282,800

13th: $266,000

14th: $249,000

15th: $231,000

16th: $212,700

17th: $202,400

18th: $193,000

19th: $184,900

20th: $176,200

21st: $168,000

22nd: $159,600

23rd: $151,000

24th: $142,600

25th: $137,600

26th: $131,800

27th: $127,000

28th: $122,600

29th: $117,300

30th: $111,200

31st: $107,600

32nd: $102,100

33rd: $98,500

34th: $95,700

35th: $92,400

36th: $88,700

37th: $84,600

38th: $80,300

39th: $77,400

40th: $74,900

41st: $71,800

42nd: $68,300

43rd: $65,200

44th: $61,500

45th: $58,000

46th: $55,000

47th: $52,800

48th: $50,700

49th: $48,400

50th: $47,200

51st: $46,200

52nd: $45,400

53rd: $44,700

54th: $44,000

55th: $43,300

56th: $42,700

57th: $42,300

58th: $42,000

59th: $41,700

60th: $41,400

61st: $41,200

62nd: $41,000

63rd: $40,800

64th: $40,600

65th: $40,300

66th: $40,000

67th: $39,700

68th: $39,400

69th: $39,100

70th: $38,900

Prize money will be allocated to only professional golfers with those missing the cut receiving at least $8,750.