The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship gets underway from Port Royal Golf Course on Thursday, Nov. 14. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Defending champion Camillo Villegas can make history this week if he's able to finish on top of the leaderboard. With a victory in Bermuda, Villegas will become the first golfer to successfully defend his title at this event.
Seamus Power, the 2022 champion, and Mackenzie Hughes are the 16-1 co-favorites (risk $100 to win $1,600) according to the latest 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds. They're followed by Maverick McNealy (20-1), Patrick Rodgers (20-1), Justin Lower (20-1) and Ben Griffin (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Villegas is going off as a massive 400-1 longshot to repeat.
Top 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Mackenzie Hughes, one of the co-favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Hughes has recorded five top-10 finishes this season and is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour. Hughes has also finished T-8 or better in each of his last two starts on the PGA Tour.
Another surprise: Jhonattan Vegas, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
How to make 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship picks
2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds, field
