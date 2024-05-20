If Emiliano Grillo finishes on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, he'll become the first golfer to win this event in back-to-back years. Grillo will have to stave off several serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa are among the experienced players looking to dethrone Grillo and win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024.

Play gets underway from Colonial Country Club on Thursday, May 23. Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, enters this week's event as the 3-1 favorite according to the latest 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. He's followed by Morikawa (14-1), Spieth (18-1) and Homa (22-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000. And at the 2024 PGA Championship, the model correctly called Xander Schauffele's first major victory heading into the weekend.

The model also predicted Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including the last three Masters and the 2024 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024: Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Morikawa is coming off a strong showing at the PGA Championship where he secured a T-4 finish at Valhalla. He's now finished inside the top 10 in three of his last four individual starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a T-3 showing at the Masters in April.

However, Morikawa has won just once since claiming his second major title at the Open Championship in 2021 and he's struggled at Colonial Country Club in recent years, finishing T-29 or worse in each of his last two starts. Morikawa enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge ranked 103rd in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.040) and 131st in greens in regulation percentage (64.13%). Colonial puts a premium on accurate iron shots, which doesn't bode well for Morikawa's chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Denny McCarthy, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. McCarthy certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week.

The 31-year-old has played well in recent weeks, finishing T-6 or better in two of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. That impressive run includes a runner-up showing at the Valero Texas Open where he lost in a playoff to Akshay Bhatia. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable putting stroke. McCarthy enters this week's event ranked first in putts per round (27.31), third in strokes gained: putting (0.768) and sixth in putting average (1.701). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. See who else to back here.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +300

Collin Morikawa +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Max Homa +2200

Tony Finau +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Min Woo Lee +3500

Adam Scott +4000

Sepp Straka +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Denny McCarthy +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Tom Hoge +5000

Chris Kirk +5500

Harris English +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Billy Horschel +6000

Aaron Rai +6500

Thomas Detry +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Taylor Moore +7000

Daniel Berger +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Davis Thompson +7500

J.T. Poston +7500

Lucas Glover +8000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Nicolai Højgaard +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Ryan Fox +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Eric Cole +11000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Luke List +12000

Greyson Sigg +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Sam Stevens +12000

Doug Ghim +12000

Webb Simpson +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Victor Perez +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

S.H. Kim +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Nate Lashley +15000