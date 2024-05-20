After a thrilling finish to the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour is set to descend upon Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. Play gets underway on Thursday, May 23. Scottie Scheffler, who has four wins in his last six starts, headlines the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field. Scheffler is the heavy betting favorite at 3-1 in the latest 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. Other top contenders in the field include Collin Morikawa (14-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1), Max Homa (22-1), Tony Finau (33-1), Sungjae Im (35-1), Min Woo Lee (35-1), and Si Woo Kim (35-1). The total 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge purse is $9.1 million, with the winner's payout listed as $1.64 million.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The Result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

His hot steak continued at the Players Championship, where McClure again recommended using Scheffler (if was still available) and Xander Schauffele. Both players were in contention until the end, with Scheffler coming out with the win and Schauffele finishing in second place! Then, at the Valspar Championship, McClure recommended using Cameron Young, who finished in second place, in OAD pools.

More recently, at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, McClure recommended using 50-1 longshot Alex Noren in One and Done pools. Noren would go on to be in contention until the end, before finishing in third place, two strokes off the lead. And at the PGA Championship, McClure targeted Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, who finished in third and fourth places, respectively.

One of McClure's top One and Done picks this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge is Jordan Spieth. The three-time major champion has had roller coaster of a PGA Tour season in 2024, but remains one of the most talented golfers in the world. Spieth has a long history of playing well in his home state of Texas, with his most recent win in the Lone Star State coming at the 2021 Valero Texas Open.

Spieth enters the week ranked as one of the top players in the world off the tee in 2024. He is currently ranked 15th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.504), 17th in total driving, and 22nd in total strokes gained (0.830). McClure believe Spieth has what it takes to be in contention until the end against a surprisingly strong field at Colonial. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

