The PGA Tour returns to its regularly scheduled programming with 72 holes of stroke play this week at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Welcoming the normal cast of characters to TPC Craig Ranch for the fourth straight season, the PGA Tour embarks on its final full-field event before the PGA Championship in two weeks' time.

Headlining the action is the man who is still missing the Wanamaker Trophy from his major championship collection: Jordan Spieth. The native Texan has been experiencing a middling 2024 thus far with inconsistencies from week to week appearing in his game. While he has put together quality starts, he has failed to contend in the bigger tournaments, namely with his missed cut at the Masters a couple of starts ago.

Spieth will hope to start heading in the right direction at the very event he made his PGA Tour debut many years ago. He is joined in the field by a number of his fellow Dallas-area residents, including Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim. Both of the Kims look primed to contend in their backyards, especially Si Woo, who finished just one stroke shy of the title in last year's tournament.

Last year's winner, Jason Day, is set to defend his title while two-time champion K.H. Lee hopes to grab his third Byron Nelson title in the last four years. Adam Scott, Sungjae Im and Min Woo Lee are among the rest of the large international contingent to round out the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio