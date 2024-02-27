Chris Kirk is expected to be among the top daily fantasy golf picks this week for the 2024 Cognizant Classic. Kirk is the defending champion of this event and he opened the 2024 season with a victory at The Sentry in January. However, daily fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2024 Cognizant Classic, which gets underway on Thursday, Feb. 29.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring major champions like Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in. Should you roster one of the favorites at PGA National, or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2024 Cognizant Classic, you'll want to see the latest daily fantasy golf picks, advice, and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Mexico Open, McClure included Stephan Jaeger among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Jaeger secured a T-3 finish, returning 64 points on DraftKings and 70.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up more than $9,700 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Cognizant Classic PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Cognizant Classic 2024 is Rory McIlroy at $12,200 on DraftKings and $12,400 on FanDuel. McIlroy has racked up 24 career victories on the PGA Tour and he finished on top of the leaderboard at this event in 2012.

McIlroy is the clear-cut favorite heading into this week's event at PGA National for good reason. He currently ranks first on the PGA Tour in both strokes gained: off the tee (1.119) and total driving (41). The Champions Course at PGA National is a venue that rewards precision with most fairways no wider than 30 yards and water hazards featured on 14 of the 18 holes, making accuracy a priority.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Doug Ghim at $7,000 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Ghim has been red-hot in recent weeks, finishing T-13 or better in each of his last three starts, which includes a T-8 showing at last week's Mexico Open.

Ghim will enter the Cognizant Classic ranked sixth in strokes gained: total (1.525), 18th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.694) and 19th in driving accuracy (67.71%). Those impressive stats make Ghim a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups. See who else to back right here.

