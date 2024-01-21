Stop if you have heard this before: Rory McIlroy won a golf tournament in Dubai. The 34-year-old successfully defended his title at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic with rounds of 71-70-63-70 to claim his fourth tournament title, 17th on the DP World Tour and 34th of his professional career. McIlroy's weekend effort, buoyed by a third-round 63, was enough for the world No. 2 to overcome a 10-stroke deficit at the 36-hole stage for a one-stroke victory at 14 under over 2023 DP World Tour Player of the Year Adrian Meronk.

"I thought the way the golf course was trending, I thought two 67s [over the weekend] would really have a chance," said McIlroy. "You know, obviously the 63 yesterday put me in a great position. But, yeah, I thought on Friday night, I thought 10 under for the weekend, I would have a really good chance to win. I shot 11 and ended up winning by one. Played the game long enough to sort of know how these things are going to go. Thankfully, I played the golf I needed to and just incredible to get my fourth win here at the Emirates."

McIlroy's victory at the Emirates Golf Club marks the second straight week where the Northern Irishman stepped onto the tee at the 72nd hole with a one-stroke lead. Failing to convert this margin into a title at the Dubai Invitational, McIlroy steadied the ship this time around despite a late charge from Meronk in the penultimate pairing.

Entering the final round two strokes behind Cameron Young, McIlroy made up five strokes on the American in his opening nine highlighted by two straight birdies to close out the front half. With six holes to play, the four-time major champion's lead had ballooned to four. But just as he was getting comfortable, his fellow European made his move.

Back-to-back birdies from Meronk on Nos. 13-14, combined with a dropped shot from McIlroy on the par-5 13th, shrunk McIlroy's edge to one. Five consecutive pars — some scrappier than others — down the stretch were enough for McIlroy to hold off the Pole and become the first successful defender of the Dubai Desert Classic since Stephen Gallacher in 2014.

"It's a great start to the season," said McIlroy. "I started well last year with the win here. That was a little more in dramatic on the last green compared to that there. It's a great platform to build from. I know I'm playing good golf. There's still a couple of misses off the tee left. One got me on 18 last week. I missed a tee shot left on 13 today which sort of cost me a shot, and then one on 16, as well, which nearly cost me a shot and made a good par there. A couple little things still to work on but these weeks are great. You learn a ton from them, and obviously great to get the competition and come out on top as well."