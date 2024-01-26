Everything gets moved up a day at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open with an unorthodox schedule that begins Wednesday and ends Saturday. That means a quick turnaround for those traveling from Palm Springs to the cliffs of La Jolla outside San Diego, California. Through two rounds, some initial long shots like Nicolai Hojgaard have a chance to win with bigger names lurking further back in the field.

Others in contention include Torrey Pines native, Xander Schauffele. The world No. 5 is the highest-ranked player in this field and joined by a number of his U.S. Ryder Cup teammates in Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, all of whom have their own ties to the Golden State.

California has been kind to each of them throughout their careers, but it is Homa who has the greatest love affair with his home state. A four-time winner in California, Homa aims to go back-to-back at Torrey Pines just as he did in Napa last season. The 33-year-old fended off a crowded leaderboard in 2023 and arrives riding nine straight top-15 finishes worldwide.

World No. 13 and last year's runner-up, Keegan Bradley, will tee it up at Torrey Pines once again and hopes to bounce back from a playoff defeat in his last start at the Sony Open. He is among many players with fond memories of the par 72, with Justin Rose and Tony Finau all experiencing long-term success at this venue.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Friday

Round starts: 12:20 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 3-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 5-8 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Saturday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 4-8 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio