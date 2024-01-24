If Max Homa can finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, he'll become the first golfer since Tiger Woods to successfully defend his title. Homa will have to stave off several serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books in San Diego. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, and Jason Day are among the experienced players looking to dethrone Homa and win the Farmers Insurance Open 2024.

Play gets underway from Torrey Pines Golf Course on Wednesday. The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open tee times begin at 11:50 a.m. ET. Schauffele, who's coming off a T-3 finish at the American Express, is the 9-1 favorite, with Homa (10-1), Cantlay (10-1) and Morikawa (11-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in any 2024 Farmers Insurance Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Farmers Insurance Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Schauffele, a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour and the odds-on favorite this week, struggles and barely cracks the top five. Schauffele did not finish inside the top 10 at this tournament last year, and he was outside the top 30 in 2022. He finished T-10 at The Sentry earlier this month before carding a T-3 at the American Express last week.

The 30-year-old is one of the top golfers in the field, but there are too many strong contenders to justify his short odds as the favorite. He ranks outside the top 20 in total strokes gained on the PGA Tour this season, and he is outside the top 95 in strokes gained: putting and strokes gained: driving. Ten of the top 30 golfers in the world rankings are heading to Torrey Pines, and the model has identified other golfers whose odds hold more value.

Another surprise: Keegan Bradley, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Bradley has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Bradley secured an impressive T-2 finish at the American Express last week and he's coming off a 2022-23 season that saw him record two wins and six top-10 finishes. The 37-year-old also had a runner-up finish at the Famers Insurance Open in 2023, meaning he'll enter this week's event full of confidence. He's been extremely accurate with his irons early this season, ranking 13th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach to green (0.966). If he's draining putts at Torrey Pines, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Farmers Insurance Open picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds, field

See the full Farmers Insurance Open picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Xander Schauffele +900

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Max Homa +1000

Collin Morikawa +1100

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Sungjae Im +2200

Min Woo Lee +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Jason Day +2500

Keegan Bradley +3300

Eric Cole +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Sepp Straka +4500

Will Zalatoris +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Adrian Meronk +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Daniel Berger +6500

Beau Hossler +7500

Luke List +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Akshay Bhatia +9000

Adam Svensson +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Taylor Montgomery +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Ben Griffin +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Thomas Detry +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Mackenzie Hughes +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

K.H. Lee +12000

Taylor Moore +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Justin Suh +12000

Davis Thompson +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Nicholas Lindheim +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Michael Kim +15000