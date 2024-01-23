The PGA Tour will have a rare Wednesday start to a golf tournament when play begins in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Because of the NFL conducting both the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday, the PGA Tour decided to move up the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open by one day. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Xander Schauffele, who was born in San Diego and played college golf at San Diego State, is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds. Patrick Cantlay (11-1), Collin Morikawa (11-1), Max Homa (12-1), Min Woo Lee (20-1) and Ludvig Aberg (20-1) round out the top six choices in the Farmers Insurance Open field. Before locking in any 2024 Farmers Insurance Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Top 2024 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Patrick Cantlay, who's the co-second choice in the odds at 11-1. Cantlay opened the season with a seventh-place finish in The Sentry, a limited-field, no-cut event. Last week, he finished 52nd at the American Express, shooting 76 in the final round.

In addition, Cantlay hasn't had much success at Torrey Pines in his career. In three previous starts at the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut twice. "Given the current state of his game and his lack of good course history, I simply think +1100 is too short," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Ludvig Aberg. Listed at 20-1, the 24-year-old Aberg has been a sensation since turning pro last year. In 18 events, he has one win, one second-place finish, and three top-five showings. He also was key in helping Europe beat the United States in last year's Ryder Cup.

So far in 2024, Aberg has played twice, finishing 47th at The Sentry and 30th at the Sony Open in Hawaii. "This week I'm banking on the upside of Ludvig Aberg, who is an excellent course fit and has all the tools to win this tournament, in spite of the fact that this will be his first time playing the Farmers," Nejad said. See who else to back at SportsLine.

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open and is backing several longshots, including one who is priced higher than 100-1. This player "has improved with his putter over the last year" and is a longshot who could surprise.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds, field

Xander Schauffele +1000

Collin Morikawa +1100

Max Homa +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Min Woo Lee +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Sungjae Im +2200

Jason Day +2500

Keegan Bradley +3000

Sahith Theegala +3000

Eric Cole +3500

Nicolai Hojgaard +4000

Sepp Straka +4500

Harris English +4500

Adrian Meronk +5000

Will Zalatoris +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Daniel Berger +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6000

Shane Lowry +6500

Luke List +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Taylor Montgomery +7000

Stephan Jaeger +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Adam Svensson +9000

Adam Schenk +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Aaron Rai +11000

Mackenzie Hughes +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Matthieu Pavon +13000

Matt Wallace +13000

Kevin Yu +13000

Justin Suh +13000

Tom Hoge +13000

Thomas Detry +13000

J.J. Spaun +13000

Taylor Moore +13000

Sam Ryder +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Nick Hardy +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Scott Stallings +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Ben Kohles +15000

Nicholas Lindheim +18000

Vincent Norrman +18000

Tyler Duncan +18000

Alexander Bjork +20000

Mark Hubbard +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Vince Whaley +20000

Taiga Semikawa +20000

S.H. Kim +20000

Matti Schmid +25000

Will Gordon +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000

Jacob Bridgeman +25000

Greyson Sigg +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Doug Ghim +25000

Chris Gotterup +25000

Carl Yuan +25000

Cameron Champ +25000

Nate Lashley +30000

Max Greyserman +30000

Maverick McNealy +30000

Matt NeSmith +30000

Lanto Griffin +30000

Victor Perez +30000

Jhonattan Vegas +30000

Jake Knapp +30000

Stewart Cink +30000

Harrison Endycott +30000

Garrick Higgo +30000

Dylan Wu +30000

Robert MacIntyre +30000

Chan Kim +30000

Carson Young +30000

Norman Xiong +30000

Callum Tarren +30000

Alejandro Tosti +30000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +35000

Joe Highsmith +35000

Sami Valimaki +35000

Francesco Molinari +35000

Davis Riley +35000

Robby Shelton +35000

Chandler Phillips +35000

Chad Ramey +35000

Ben Martin +35000

Aaron Baddeley +40000

Mac Meissner +40000

Zac Blair +40000

Kevin Streelman +40000

Justin Lower +40000

Joel Dahmen +40000

Troy Merritt +40000

Jimmy Stanger +40000

Harry Hall +40000

Ryan Moore +40000

Charley Hoffman +40000

Patrick Fishburn +40000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Ben Silverman +40000

Bronson Burgoon +50000

Martin Laird +50000

Wilson Furr +50000

Hayden Buckley +50000

Ryan McCormick +50000

David Lipsky +50000

Roger Sloan +50000

Rico Hoey +50000

Chez Reavie +50000

Parker Coody +50000

Blaine Hale, Jr. +50000

Josh Teater +60000

Trace Crowe +60000

Hayden Springer +60000

Pierceson Coody +60000

Peter Malnati +60000

Paul Barjon +60000

Brandt Snedeker +60000

Andrew Novak +60000

Kevin Dougherty +100000

Tom Whitney +100000

Scott Gutschewski +100000

David Skinns +100000

Raul Pereda +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Marcus Byrd +150000

J.B. Holmes +150000

Cameron Sisk +200000

Michael Block +250000

Tyson Alexander +250000

Ryan Brehm +250000

Nick Watney +250000

Ben Taylor +250000