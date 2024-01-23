The PGA Tour will have a rare Wednesday start to a golf tournament when play begins in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Because of the NFL conducting both the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday, the PGA Tour decided to move up the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open by one day. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.
Xander Schauffele, who was born in San Diego and played college golf at San Diego State, is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds. Patrick Cantlay (11-1), Collin Morikawa (11-1), Max Homa (12-1), Min Woo Lee (20-1) and Ludvig Aberg (20-1) round out the top six choices in the Farmers Insurance Open field. Before locking in any 2024 Farmers Insurance Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been on fire with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 26-15-1 and returning 8.67 units over that span. That's a $867 profit for $100 bettors in the last 14 weeks of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that span.
Top 2024 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Patrick Cantlay, who's the co-second choice in the odds at 11-1. Cantlay opened the season with a seventh-place finish in The Sentry, a limited-field, no-cut event. Last week, he finished 52nd at the American Express, shooting 76 in the final round.
In addition, Cantlay hasn't had much success at Torrey Pines in his career. In three previous starts at the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut twice. "Given the current state of his game and his lack of good course history, I simply think +1100 is too short," Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad is high on the chances of Ludvig Aberg. Listed at 20-1, the 24-year-old Aberg has been a sensation since turning pro last year. In 18 events, he has one win, one second-place finish, and three top-five showings. He also was key in helping Europe beat the United States in last year's Ryder Cup.
So far in 2024, Aberg has played twice, finishing 47th at The Sentry and 30th at the Sony Open in Hawaii. "This week I'm banking on the upside of Ludvig Aberg, who is an excellent course fit and has all the tools to win this tournament, in spite of the fact that this will be his first time playing the Farmers," Nejad said. See who else to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2024 Farmers Insurance Open picks
2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds, field
Xander Schauffele +1000
Collin Morikawa +1100
Max Homa +1200
Patrick Cantlay +1200
Ludvig Aberg +2000
Min Woo Lee +2000
Tony Finau +2200
Sungjae Im +2200
Jason Day +2500
Keegan Bradley +3000
Sahith Theegala +3000
Eric Cole +3500
Nicolai Hojgaard +4000
Sepp Straka +4500
Harris English +4500
Adrian Meronk +5000
Will Zalatoris +5000
Beau Hossler +5000
Daniel Berger +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +6000
Patrick Rodgers +6000
Shane Lowry +6500
Luke List +7000
Keith Mitchell +7000
Taylor Montgomery +7000
Stephan Jaeger +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Justin Rose +8000
Ryan Fox +8000
Adam Svensson +9000
Adam Schenk +10000
Michael Kim +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Aaron Rai +11000
Mackenzie Hughes +11000
Emiliano Grillo +11000
Ben Griffin +11000
Matthieu Pavon +13000
Matt Wallace +13000
Kevin Yu +13000
Justin Suh +13000
Tom Hoge +13000
Thomas Detry +13000
J.J. Spaun +13000
Taylor Moore +13000
Sam Ryder +13000
Austin Eckroat +13000
Nick Hardy +15000
K.H. Lee +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Chesson Hadley +15000
Ben Kohles +15000
Nicholas Lindheim +18000
Vincent Norrman +18000
Tyler Duncan +18000
Alexander Bjork +20000
Mark Hubbard +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Vince Whaley +20000
Taiga Semikawa +20000
S.H. Kim +20000
Matti Schmid +25000
Will Gordon +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000
Jacob Bridgeman +25000
Greyson Sigg +25000
Seamus Power +25000
Sam Stevens +25000
Doug Ghim +25000
Chris Gotterup +25000
Carl Yuan +25000
Cameron Champ +25000
Nate Lashley +30000
Max Greyserman +30000
Maverick McNealy +30000
Matt NeSmith +30000
Lanto Griffin +30000
Victor Perez +30000
Jhonattan Vegas +30000
Jake Knapp +30000
Stewart Cink +30000
Harrison Endycott +30000
Garrick Higgo +30000
Dylan Wu +30000
Robert MacIntyre +30000
Chan Kim +30000
Carson Young +30000
Norman Xiong +30000
Callum Tarren +30000
Alejandro Tosti +30000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +35000
Joe Highsmith +35000
Sami Valimaki +35000
Francesco Molinari +35000
Davis Riley +35000
Robby Shelton +35000
Chandler Phillips +35000
Chad Ramey +35000
Ben Martin +35000
Aaron Baddeley +40000
Mac Meissner +40000
Zac Blair +40000
Kevin Streelman +40000
Justin Lower +40000
Joel Dahmen +40000
Troy Merritt +40000
Jimmy Stanger +40000
Harry Hall +40000
Ryan Moore +40000
Charley Hoffman +40000
Patrick Fishburn +40000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Ben Silverman +40000
Bronson Burgoon +50000
Martin Laird +50000
Wilson Furr +50000
Hayden Buckley +50000
Ryan McCormick +50000
David Lipsky +50000
Roger Sloan +50000
Rico Hoey +50000
Chez Reavie +50000
Parker Coody +50000
Blaine Hale, Jr. +50000
Josh Teater +60000
Trace Crowe +60000
Hayden Springer +60000
Pierceson Coody +60000
Peter Malnati +60000
Paul Barjon +60000
Brandt Snedeker +60000
Andrew Novak +60000
Kevin Dougherty +100000
Tom Whitney +100000
Scott Gutschewski +100000
David Skinns +100000
Raul Pereda +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Marcus Byrd +150000
J.B. Holmes +150000
Cameron Sisk +200000
Michael Block +250000
Tyson Alexander +250000
Ryan Brehm +250000
Nick Watney +250000
Ben Taylor +250000