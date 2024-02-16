All eyes have fallen on Riviera Country Club this week with Tiger Woods making his first start on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Masters. The 2024 Genesis Invitational serves as the grounds for Woods' return yet again; he similarly played in last year's tournament after an extended layoff, finishing in the top 50.

The 48-year-old is not alone, however, as the Genesis Invitational marks the third signature event of the season and the first to feature a cut at the 36-hole mark. Woods, the tournament host, is joined in the field by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is fresh off nearly pulling off a three-peat at the WM Phoenix Open. Scheffler is searching for his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Players Championship while hoping hoping to stop an extended stretch of longshot winners on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy has the same idea in mind after a disappointing showing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Sahith Theegala make up the California contingent with solid history at Riviera who are ready to roll in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth look to keep the momentum rolling after playing themselves into contention at the WM Phoenix Open.

Follow Round 2 of the 2024 Genesis Invitational live leaderboard.

This field of 70 will be trimmed down to the top 50 players and those within 10 strokes of the lead at the halfway point. While it may not look like a substantial cut, it will only add to the Friday drama and lead into a great weekend featuring some of the best players in the world.

Woods and Thomas, who are paired together, ended their 18 holes at 1 over, eight shots off the lead and flirting with the cut line. They will be off later Friday afternoon and will know exactly what they need to score in order to make their way up the leaderboard and play the weekend. Meanwhile, Cantlay ended Round 1 with a single-stroke lead over the field, and he will be seeking to build upon that start after not following up strong efforts at a couple recent tournaments.

