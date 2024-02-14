World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will try to win his first official PGA Tour event in almost a year when he tees off at the 2024 Genesis Invitational beginning on Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, Scheffler has gone winless in 18 official events since winning the Players Championship in March. However, he has 11 top-10 finishes in those events and won the unofficial Hero World Challenge two months ago. He is coming off a tie for third in last week's WM Phoenix Open.

Scheffler is the favorite in the 2024 Genesis Invitational odds at +650. Rory McIlroy (+1000), Viktor Hovland (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1600), Justin Thomas (+1600), and Collin Morikawa (+1600) round out the top six choices in the Genesis Invitational field. Before locking in any 2024 Genesis Invitational picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been on fire with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 30-16-1 and returning 11.30 units over that span. That's a $1,130 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.



Top 2024 WM Genesis Invitational expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Hovland, even though he is one of the favorites at +1400. Hovland is coming off the best season of his career in which he won three times, did not miss a cut, and won the FedEx Cup title. He finished the season with more than $14.1 million in earnings.

Nejad doesn't like how Hovland has gotten off to a slow start this year. His best finish is 22nd at The Sentry, a limited-field event to start the season, and he withdrew from last week's WM Phoenix Open. "He hasn't been impressive so far this season, and I'm simply unwilling to speculate upon him at +1400," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is bullish on Adam Scott. Listed at +2800, the sweet-swinging Aussie has had an excellent ball-striking season so far. He ranks sixth in strokes gained: total (1.951), fifth in strokes gained: approach to green (1.494), third in proximity to the hole (30 feet, 11 inches), and eighth in greens in regulation (78.57%).

His finishing results have reflected the good ball-striking. He has three top-10 finishes in his last five events, including a tie for eighth last week in Phoenix. "The ball striking is in a very good place, and I think he has a shot to win The Genesis Invitational," Nejad said. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Genesis Invitational picks

2024 Genesis Invitational odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +1000

Viktor Hovland +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Max Homa +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2500

Adam Scott +2800

Tony Finau +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Cameron Young +3500

J.T. Poston +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Si Woo Kim +5000

Jason Day +5000

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Sungjae Im +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Eric Cole +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Beau Hossler +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Nick Taylor +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Harris English +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Adam Hadwin +9000

Tom Hoge +10000

Luke List +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Taylor Moore +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Andrew Putnam +13000

Adam Svensson +13000

Lucas Glover +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Tiger Woods +18000

Matt Kuchar +18000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Sam Ryder +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Lee Hodges +25000

Gary Woodland +25000

Alex Smalley +25000

Seamus Power +30000

J.J. Spaun +30000

Grayson Murray +35000

Chase Johnson +250000