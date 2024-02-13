Tiger Woods is set to make his 2024 PGA Tour debut this week, when he partakes in the 2024 Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.. Woods headlines a star-studded 2024 Genesis Invitational field that also features the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa. Scheffler is listed as the 7-1 betting favorite in the 2024 Genesis Invitational odds. As one of the PGA Tour's signature events, the total 2024 Genesis Invitational purse is $20 million. The winner will take home $4 million.

With a $20 million purse on the line, it is imperative for one and done players to nail their picks this week. Is Woods worth consideration? Or should you back a favorite like Scheffler, McIlroy, Hovland, or Schauffele? Before locking in your 2024 Genesis Invitational one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure nailed plenty of One and Done picks in 2023. At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million.

He correctly called Jon Rahm's wins at The Masters and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Then at the RBC Canadian Open McClure listed Nick Taylor and Tyrrell Hatton as two of his top one and done picks. Taylor would go on to win the tournament, while Hatton finished in third place. And finally, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his top OAD pick was eventual tournament champion Rickie Fowler.

This season, one of his top OAD picks was for The American Express was Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600, and at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his top pick was Scottie Scheffler, who finished in sixth place after the final round was cancelled due to weather. Finally, at last week's WM Phoenix Open, McClure recommended OAD players use Scheffler as their pick if they hadn't done so already this season. He ended up finishing in third place, taking home $519,200.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the Genesis Invitational golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's Genesis Invitational 2024 one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Genesis Invitational One and Done picks

One player McClure is targeting in his OAD picks this week for the Genesis Invitational is Rory McIlroy. The world No. 2 is one of the top favorites to win, coming in at 17-2 in the latest Genesis Invitational odds, trailing only world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy has a proven track record as a 24-time PGA Tour winner, and remains one of the most talented golfers in the history of the sport.

McIlroy finished the 2023 season ranked at or near the top of the PGA Tour in several key metrics. He ranked first on the Tour in average driving distance (326.3), second in total strokes gained (2.102) and strokes gained tee-to-green (1.938), third in strokes gained of-the-tee (0.907), and eighth in strokes gained on approach (0.721). McIlroy has a long track record of success against top flight fields, and McClure believe his name will be near the top of the final Genesis Invitational leaderboard. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Genesis Invitational 2024 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2024 Genesis Invitational one and done picks who was outstanding throughout the 2023 season. This player has championship pedigree and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Genesis Invitational one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the the Genesis Invitational 2024, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Genesis Invitational 2024 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who called Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open and Rickie Fowler's win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, and find out.