The field may be small at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, but the prize money is as significant as ever. The deepest purse of the 2024 PGA Tour season will be on the line this week at Riviera Country Club as 70 golfers compete for a $4 million top prize.
The $20 million prize pool for the 50 players who make the cut will be extended by as much as $830,000 as those within 10 strokes of the leader after 36 holes will also see their way through to the weekend.
The $4 million winner's share exceeds the total from the first two signature events, The Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as well as the first-place checks from the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open last season. (Only the 2023 Players Championship's $4.5 million winner's check was larger.) It also represents a $400,000 increase from last year's top prize taken home by Jon Rahm.
The top four players will all clear seven figures, while those inside the top 11 will cash north of a half million. The generous paydays trickle down the board with everyone inside the top 36 receiving a check worth at least $100,000.
Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2024 Genesis Invitational will be divided among the 70 players at Riviera Country Club.
Genesis Invitational prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st: $4,000,000
2nd: $2,200,000
3rd: $1,400,000
4th: $1,000,000
5th: $840,000
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000
8th: $646,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000
51st: $51,000
52nd: $50,000
53rd: $49,000
54th: $48,000
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,000
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,000
60th: $42,000
61st: $41,000
62nd: $40,000
63rd: $39,000
64th: $38,000
65th: $37,000
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,000
68th: $34,000
69th: $33,000
70th: $32,000