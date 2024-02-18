The field may have been small at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, but the prize money is as significant as ever. The deepest purse of the 2024 PGA Tour season is on the line Sunday at Riviera Country Club with a $4 million top prize up for grabs and a $20 million purse overall.

The $4 million winner's share exceeds the total from the first two signature events of 2024 -- The Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- as well as the first-place checks from the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open last season. (Only the 2023 Players Championship's $4.5 million winner's check was larger.) It also represents a $400,000 increase from last year's top prize taken home by Jon Rahm.

The top four players will all clear seven figures, while those inside the top 11 will cash north of a half million. The generous paydays trickle down the board with everyone inside the top 36 receiving a check worth at least $100,000.

Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2024 Genesis Invitational will be divided among the 70 players at Riviera Country Club.

Genesis Invitational prize money, purse

Total Purse: $20 million

1st: $4,000,000

2nd: $2,200,000

3rd: $1,400,000

4th: $1,000,000

5th: $840,000

6th: $760,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $646,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $556,000

11th: $514,000

12th: $472,000

13th: $430,000

14th: $389,000

15th: $369,000

16th: $349,000

17th: $329,000

18th: $309,000

19th: $289,000

20th: $269,000

21st: $250,000

22nd: $233,000

23rd: $216,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $184,000

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,000

28th: $154,000

29th: $147,000

30th: $140,000

31st: $133,000

32nd: $126,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $56,000

49th: $54,000

50th: $52,000

51st: $51,000

52nd: $50,000

53rd: $49,000

54th: $48,000

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,000

57th: $45,000

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,000

60th: $42,000

61st: $41,000

62nd: $40,000

63rd: $39,000

64th: $38,000

65th: $37,000

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,000

68th: $34,000

69th: $33,000

70th: $32,000