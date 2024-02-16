It will be difficult for the second round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational to live up to the first 18 holes. Following a Tiger Woods shank, Patrick Cantlay 64, several missed short putts by Scottie Scheffler and triple bogeys by Rory McIloy and Max Homa, there was a lot happening in the first round at Riviera Country Club.

After all, this course almost always delivers.

Friday's early wave will include Scheffler, who shot 68 and finished first in the field from tee to green but nearly last in putting. If the flat stick improves at all, we could be looking at a 65 or something better for the No. 1 player in the world. McIlroy and Homa have some work to do if they plan to make the weekend cut. Both are currently outside the top 50, which is how many make it to Saturday (plus those within 10 of the lead).

After that, all eyes will turn to Cantlay (who leads), Spieth (who chases) and Tiger (who is Tiger). Friday evening will close out with those three in the final few groups as Woods tries to make the cut for the second consecutive year at this tournament. His 1-over 72 on Thursday was not bad, but he will almost assuredly need to play better Friday if he hopes to enter the weekend at his own tournament.

Here's a look at some of the most notable tee times and pairings for Friday's second round.

2024 Genesis Invitational -- Round 2 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

12:01 p.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

12:13 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

12:25 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

2:30 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

2:42 p.m. -- Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

2:54 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

