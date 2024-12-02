The 2024 Hero World Challenge will feature an intriguing field of 20 golfers competing at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas beginning on Thursday, Dec. 5. Tiger Woods, a five-time champion of this event, is the tournament host but he will not compete at the Hero World Challenge as he continues to recover from back surgery last September. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the 2024 Hero World Challenge field, which also features major champions like Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark. Scheffler is coming off a stellar season in 2024 where he recorded 16 top-10 finishes, which included seven victories.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Hero World Challenge: Ludvig Aberg, a PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Aberg had a successful season in 2024, recording three runner-up finishes and eight top-10 showings.

However, the 25-year-old has finished T-16 or worse in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. He's also been inconsistent with his accuracy, entering this week's event ranked 73rd in greens in regulation percentage (68.15%) and 74th in driving accuracy (62.38%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2024 Hero World Challenge field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Aaron Rai, a +330 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rai recorded his first win on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship in August. He's racked up a total of six top-10 finishes in 2024 thanks to his stellar accuracy. Rai enters this week's event ranked first in driving accuracy (72.02%), seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.676) and ninth in greens in regulation percentage (71.58%), providing great value at these odds. See who else to back here.

Scottie Scheffler -280

Justin Thomas +150

Patrick Cantlay +160

Ludvig Åberg +160

Russell Henley +200

Sam Burns +210

Sungjae Im +220

Wyndham Clark +250

Tom Kim +280

Sahith Theegala +300

Jason Day +300

Aaron Rai +330

Robert MacIntyre +330

Cameron Young +330

Akshay Bhatia +330

Brian Harman +400

Keegan Bradley +400

Sepp Straka +400

Nick Dunlap +500

Matthieu Pavon +750