A dramatic Florida swing has come and gone, giving way for the return of the 2024 Houston Open. Not on the PGA Tour schedule in 2023, the Houston Open has found its way back on the calendar and will welcome a number of heavy hitters to Memorial Park Golf Course for the fourth time.

Leading the way is the man who owned the Florida swing: Scottie Scheffler. A winner at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship in his last two starts, the world No. 1 has eyes on his third straight victory this week. Scheffler was unable to rattle off three in a row in 2022 but hopes to join players like Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods by winning three consecutive starts.

Scheffler has performed well at Memorial Park in his career and is the heavy favorite to claim the title, but Wyndham Clark may have something to say. A runner-up to Scheffler at both Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass, the reigning U.S. Open champion has entered the conversation of being a top-five player in the world.

Clark eyes his second win of the season after claiming the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His fellow Americans Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris all hope to enter the winner's circle for the first time in 2024, with Finau being the last man to win at Memorial Park in the Fall of 2022.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio