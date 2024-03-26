The PGA Tour returns to Houston for a spring tournament when play begins in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open beginning Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course. The Houston Open was a mainstay on the Tour's spring calendar for decades before moving to the fall in 2019. With the Tour returning to a calendar-year schedule for 2024, the Houston Open was not held in 2023.



For this week, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite in the Houston Open odds, at +260. He is coming off back-to-back wins in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship. Wyndham Clark (+1200), Will Zalatoris (+2000), Sahith Theegala (+2000) and defending champion Tony Finau (+2200) round out the top five on the PGA odds board this week. Before locking in any Houston Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 36-22-2 and returning 9.953 units over that span. That's a $995 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 Houston Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Finau, even though he is one of the major contenders, listed at +2200 in the odds. The 34-year-old Finau has six career wins, including the Houston Open in 2022, and 10 runner-up finishes in 248 PGA Tour starts. He is coming off a missed cut at the Valspar Championship last week.

At the Valspar, Finau lost 1.733 strokes to the field off-the-tee and 2.787 strokes approaching the green. "I'm fully aware of his great history at Memorial Park and his course fit, but his play has been too erratic lately," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Wyndham Clark. Listed at +1200, Clark has had an excellent start to the season, winning once and finishing second twice in seven starts. He has finished second to Scottie Scheffler in both of his last two starts, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

Clark has displayed an excellent all-around game this season. He ranks third on Tour in strokes gained: total (1.869) and eighth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.214). "He's adept in the short game, and that gives him the complete game to succeed this week," Nejad told SportsLine. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

2024 Houston Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +260

Wyndham Clark +1200

Will Zalatoris +2000

Sahith Theegala +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Jason Day +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Alex Noren +3500

Tom Hoge +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Kurt Kitayama +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Jake Knapp +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Mackenzie Hughes +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Taylor Moore +7000

Patrick Rodgers +7000

Luke List +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7000

Taylor Montgomery +7500

K.H. Lee +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Thomas Detry +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Sam Ryder +11000

Robert MacIntyre +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Victor Perez +13000

Scott Stallings +13000

Ryan Moore +13000

Peter Malnati +13000

Matt Wallace +13000

Joseph Bramlett +13000

Greyson Sigg +13000

Daniel Berger +13000

Chandler Phillips +13000

Carl Yuan +13000

Ben Silverman +13000

Max Greyserman +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Matt NeSmith +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Chris Gotterup +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Carson Young +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Alexander Bjork +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Vincent Norrman +18000

Taylor Pendrith +18000

Sam Stevens +18000

Nate Lashley +18000

Michael Kim +18000

Martin Laird +18000

Justin Suh +18000

Jhonattan Vegas +18000

Gary Woodland +18000

Dylan Wu +18000

Chan Kim +18000

C.T. Pan +18000

Tyler Duncan +20000

S.H. Kim +20000

Brandon Wu +20000

Vince Whaley +25000

Tyson Alexander +25000

Sam Bennett +25000

Ryan Palmer +25000

Parker Coody +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Kevin Dougherty +25000

Jorge Campillo +25000

Jacob Bridgeman +25000

J.J. Spaun +25000

Henrik Norlander +25000

Hayden Springer +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Chez Reavie +25000

Aaron Baddeley +25000

Zac Blair +30000

Robby Shelton +30000

Rafael Campos +30000

Patton Kizzire +30000

Nick Dunlap +30000

Martin Trainer +30000

Mac Meissner +30000

Justin Lower +30000

Chad Ramey +30000

Stewart Cink +35000

Rico Hoey +35000

Norman Xiong +35000

Nicholas Lindheim +35000

Joe Highsmith +35000

Harry Hall +35000

Erik Barnes +35000

Alejandro Tosti +35000

Tom Whitney +40000

Roger Sloan +40000

Patrick Fishburn +40000

Padraig Harrington +40000

Lanto Griffin +40000

Hayden Buckley +40000

Harrison Endycott +40000

David Skinns +40000

David Lipsky +40000

Bronson Burgoon +40000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +40000

Adam Long +40000

Zecheng Dou +50000

Wilson Furr +50000

Trace Crowe +50000

Scott Piercy +50000

Ryan McCormick +50000

Richy Werenski +50000

Austin Cook +50000

Pierceson Coody +60000

Kevin Chappell +60000

Jimmy Walker +60000

Cole Hammer +60000

Callum Tarren +60000

Paul Barjon +80000

Josh Teater +80000

Kris Ventura +100000

Ben Taylor +100000

Scott Gutschewski +150000

Brandt Snedeker +150000

Ryan Brehm +200000

J.B. Holmes +200000

Dawie Van Der Walt +200000

Raul Pereda +250000

Kevin Kisner +250000

Jesse Droemer +500000

Blaine Hale Jr. +500000