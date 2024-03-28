Scottie Scheffler played his 28th round of 2024 on Thursday at the Houston Open, and for the 28th consecutive round, he broke par. This round was better than most -- a bogey-free 65 that left him one back of the lead at the time he finished but in the driver's seat for what would be his third consecutive PGA Tour victory.

To say that Scheffler is on a heater would do a disservice to heaters. He's in the middle of a run that is tantamount to when you put a code into NBA Jam Tournament Edition where your player was afforded the ability to use unlimited turbo and was on fire for the entirety of the game. Sometimes, it feels like Scheffler is never going to lose again.

Here's the strange part about Thursday's first round: Scheffler didn't even do the thing he does better than anyone -- hit the ball with his driver and irons -- as well as he has been. Instead, he putted the lights out, finishing fifth in that category at the time he completed his round. Scheffler made birdie putts of 11, 18 and 24 feet.

If that's what we're getting from him, then guys can start playing for second.

It is difficult to contextualize what Scheffler is doing. Wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship are one thing (as well as impressive), but statistically, Scheffler has been off the charts.

My colleague, Rick Gehman, compared Scheffler's excellence against his peers to quarterback play in the NFL. He determined that Scheffler is averaging the equivalent of 900 yards passing per game right now.

You may have heard of the last three golfers to win three tournaments in a row on the PGA Tour: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. It is a club of hitters only, and now Scheffler is nearly the odds-on favorite to join them 25% of the way through his tournament. His odds are as low as 3/2 in some instances.

Data Golf says he will win one out of every three times this plays out. Again, it's worth mentioning that Scheffler does not lead and also that some players have yet to begin their rounds.

Scheffler might not win this golf tournament come Sunday. But, honestly ... he probably will. And that's when the real hype begins. Because winning three in a row on the PGA Tour, even at the Palmer and the Players, is one thing. But making it four and touching it off with a second green jacket at the Masters? Well, that's another world altogether.