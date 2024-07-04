Hayden Springer made an astounding 12 3s on Thursday in his first round at the John Deere Classic and finished with four of them to shoot the first 59 of his career and record just the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

After going out in 27 -- Springer said he was thinking he was going to make everything he looked at following a 16-foot birdie at No. 6 -- the bid for 59 stalled a bit on the back as he opened with five consecutive pars. It picked back up over the final four holes, however. Another birdie at No. 15 followed before the shot of the day on No. 17, where he chipped in for 55 yards for his second eagle of the round.

CBS Sports

"When it went in on 17 I immediately knew, 'Okay, now I have a chance,'" said Springer. "I mean, I didn't ever think I would make that shot really, but it kind of changed the momentum to actually be able to go shoot 59."

The 59 came down to the final hole for Springer where he hit a 308-yard drive and had 155 yards in on his approach shot. He had to get up and down from there yards for his eighth birdie of the day (to go with a pair of eagles) for the 59. After hitting it to 12 feet, he nailed a putt that he said broke 2 feet for the historic round.

"I'm feeling good," said Springer. "I don't know, at loss for words in terms of being able to do that. I feel like that's one the rare things in golf, so to kind of have that opportunity and pull it off, it feels pretty special."

While Springer's 59 is just the 14th time 60 has been cracked on the PGA Tour, it's the second time it's happened on this golf course and the second time it's happened over the last three weeks. Cameron Young did it on Saturday at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Rounds on the PGA Tour under 60

Golfer Score Round Tournament Year Hayden Springer 59 1 John Deere Classic 2024 Cameron Young 59 3 Travelers Championship 2024 Scottie Scheffler 59 2 The Northern Trust 2020 Kevin Chappell 59 2 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier 2019 Brandt Snedeker 59 1 Wyndham Championship 2018 Adam Hadwin 59 3 The American Express 2017 Justin Thomas 59 1 Sony Open 2017 Jim Furyk 58 4 Travelers Championship 2016 Jim Furyk 59 2 BMW Championship 2013 Stuart Appleby 59 4 Greenbrier Classic 2010 Paul Goydos 59 1 John Deere Classic 2010 David Duval 59 4 CareerBuilder Challenge 1999 Chip Beck 59 3 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 1991 Al Geiberger 59 2 St. Jude Classic 1977

Though the 59 is impressive, it only gained Springer about nine shots on the field because the scoring average at TPC Deere Run is currently right at -3. That nine strokes gained would be good enough, though, for about the eighth best strokes gained round worldwide in 2024.

Springer leads the event by two shots over Sami Valimaki, three over Eric Cole and four over Harry Hall and Davis Thompson. In the three previous times a 59 was shot in the first round of a PGA Tour event, two of those players went on to win (Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open and Brandt Snedeker, 2018 Wyndham Championship).

The only one who didn't was Paul Goydos at the 2010 ... John Deere Classic.