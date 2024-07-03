The race to the FedEx Cup Playoffs is officially on, and the 2024 John Deere Classic represents the final tournament before the PGA Tour embarks on a short swing in Scotland. With only four full-field events and The Open remaining on players' calendars, those outside the magic top-70 cutoff are in need of a sizzling end to their summers.

While he is inside the top 70 of the FedEx Cup as it stands, Jordan Spieth is outside the crucial top 50 that qualifies for the BMW Championship and next year's signature events. At No. 59 in the season-long race, the 30-year-old has added the John Deere Classic back to his schedule as he returns to the site of his first victory more than a decade ago. Twice a winner at TPC Deere Run, Spieth aims to rediscover a similar quality as he remains without a top-30 finish since the Texas Open in early April.

Other notables in the field include defending champion Sepp Straka, who is experiencing a fantastic 2024 season. With a handful of top-five finishes under his belt, the big Austrian seeks to become the first repeat winner since Steve Stricker won three in a row from 2009-11.

Sungjae Im seeks to solidify his spot on the International Presidents Cup team, as does Jason Day, who is amid a somewhat down year. Youngsters like Michael Thorbjornsen, Nick Dunlap, Neil Shipley and amateur Luke Clanton are among those in the field. Players such as Denny McCarthy and Maverick McNealy are still in search of their first career wins on the PGA Tour.

