The road to the FedEx Cup Playoffs rolls through Silvis, Ill., this week when the PGA Tour stages the 2024 John Deere Classic beginning on Thursday at TPC Deere Run. Just five weeks remain for players to earn points toward the FedEx Cup standings. After the Wyndham Championship in early August, the top 70 players in the standings will qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 2024 John Deere Classic has attracted four of the top 29 players in the FedEx Cup standings.



Jordan Spieth, defending champion Sepp Straka, and Sungjae Im are co-favorites in the 2024 John Deere Classic odds at +1800. Aaron Rai (+2200), Maverick McNealy (+2500), Keith Mitchell (+2500), and Denny McCarthy (+2500) round out the top seven choices in the 2024 John Deere Classic field. Before locking in any John Deere Classic 2024 picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 50-34-5 and returning 13.22 units over that span. That's a $1,322 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2024 John Deere Classic field and locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 John Deere Classic expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Jordan Spieth, even though he is a three-time major champion. One of three co-favorites in the 2024 John Deere Classic odds, Spieth earned his first career victory at TPC Deere Run in 2013. Two years later, he won the tournament a second time.

However, Spieth enters this year's tournament having one of his worst seasons on the PGA Tour since he turned pro in 2012. He has just three top-25 finishes in 17 events this year. "His short odds in this tournament are exclusively based on name recognition, and I think he belongs in the +3000 range," Nejad told SportsLine.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of defending champion Sepp Straka. Also +1800 in the John Deere Classic odds, Straka has four top 10 and nine top 25 finishes in 17 starts this year. He is coming off a 23rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship two weeks ago.

Last year, Straka closed with a nine-under 62 on Sunday to win the John Deere Classic by two strokes. It was his second and most recent PGA tour title. "He has the kind of spike potential that can provide a Sunday sweat and an outright win," Nejad said. See which other players to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 John Deere Classic picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 John Deere Classic and is backing multiple longshots, including one priced at more than +6000. This player "crushes the ball off the tee" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 John Deere Classic, and which player in the John Deere Classic 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than +6000? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 John Deere Classic, all from the expert who is 50-34-5 on his last 89 golf head-to-head picks.

2024 John Deere Classic odds, field

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Sungjae Im +1800

Sepp Straka +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Aaron Rai +2200

Maverick McNealy +2500

Keith Mitchell +2500

Denny McCarthy +2500

Davis Thompson +2800

Jason Day +3000

J.T. Poston +3000

Nick Dunlap +3500

Sam Stevens +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Luke Clanton +4500

Adam Svensson +4500

Eric Cole +5000

Mark Hubbard +5500

Lucas Glover +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Thorbjorn Olesen +6000

Ryo Hisatsune +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6000

Michael Thorbjornsen +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Seamus Power +6500

Lee Hodges +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Andrew Novak +7000

Adam Schenk +7000

Jhonattan Vegas +7500

S.H. Kim +8000

Neal Shipley +8000

Nate Lashley +8000

Michael Kim +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Davis Riley +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Alejandro Tosti +8000

Mac Meissner +9000

Luke List +9000

Joseph Bramlett +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Jacob Bridgeman +9000

Hayden Springer +9000

Dylan Wu +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Rico Hoey +10000

Justin Lower +10000

Chris Gotterup +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Chan Kim +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Zach Johnson +11000

Pierceson Coody +11000

Joel Dahmen +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

David Skinns +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

C.T. Pan +11000

Vince Whaley +12000

Troy Merritt +12000

Sami Valimaki +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Ryan Moore +12000

Patton Kizzire +12000

Nick Hardy +12000

Max Greyserman +12000

Jimmy Stanger +12000

Harry Hall +12000

Garrick Higgo +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Carson Young +12000

Bud Cauley +12000

Ben Silverman +12000

Ben Kohles +12000

Will Gordon +15000

Tyler Duncan +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Parker Coody +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Martin Laird +15000

Kevin Tway +15000

Kevin Dougherty +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Jorge Campillo +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Brice Garnett +15000

Trace Crowe +17000

Stewart Cink +17000

Lanto Griffin +17000

Kelly Kraft +17000

Harry Higgs +17000

Chad Ramey +17000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +17000

Cole Sherwood +18000

Zac Blair +20000

Ryan Palmer +20000

Robby Shelton +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Matt NeSmith +20000

Kevin Streelman +20000

Joe Highsmith +20000

Hayden Buckley +20000

Brandon Wu +20000

S.Y. Noh +25000

Nico Echavarria +25000

Nicholas Lindheim +25000

Henrik Norlander +25000

David Lipsky +25000

Chez Reavie +25000

Wilson Furr +30000

Wesley Bryan +30000

Scott Piercy +30000

Ryan McCormick +30000

Rafael Campos +30000

Callum Tarren +30000

Bill Haas +30000

Roger Sloan +35000

Kyle Westmoreland +35000

Harrison Endycott +35000

Erik Barnes +35000

Austin Smotherman +35000

Tyson Alexander +40000

Tom Whitney +40000

Kevin Chappell +40000

Jackson Buchanan +40000

Dylan Frittelli +40000

Austin Cook +40000

Adam Long +40000

Sean O'Hair +50000

Richy Werenski +50000

Martin Trainer +50000

Paul Barjon +60000

James Hahn +60000

Camilo Villegas +60000

Ryan Brehm +70000

Anders Albertson +70000

Scott Gutschewski +100000

Kevin Kisner +100000

Josh Teater +100000

Brandt Snedeker +100000

Tracy Vest +250000

Blaine Hale Jr. +250000

Ben Taylor +250000

Andrew Landry +250000

Raul Pereda +500000

Nick Watney +500000