The road to the FedEx Cup Playoffs rolls through Silvis, Ill., this week when the PGA Tour stages the 2024 John Deere Classic beginning on Thursday at TPC Deere Run. Just five weeks remain for players to earn points toward the FedEx Cup standings. After the Wyndham Championship in early August, the top 70 players in the standings will qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 2024 John Deere Classic has attracted four of the top 29 players in the FedEx Cup standings.
Jordan Spieth, defending champion Sepp Straka, and Sungjae Im are co-favorites in the 2024 John Deere Classic odds at +1800. Aaron Rai (+2200), Maverick McNealy (+2500), Keith Mitchell (+2500), and Denny McCarthy (+2500) round out the top seven choices in the 2024 John Deere Classic field. Before locking in any John Deere Classic 2024 picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 50-34-5 and returning 13.22 units over that span. That's a $1,322 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Top 2024 John Deere Classic expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Jordan Spieth, even though he is a three-time major champion. One of three co-favorites in the 2024 John Deere Classic odds, Spieth earned his first career victory at TPC Deere Run in 2013. Two years later, he won the tournament a second time.
However, Spieth enters this year's tournament having one of his worst seasons on the PGA Tour since he turned pro in 2012. He has just three top-25 finishes in 17 events this year. "His short odds in this tournament are exclusively based on name recognition, and I think he belongs in the +3000 range," Nejad told SportsLine.
Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of defending champion Sepp Straka. Also +1800 in the John Deere Classic odds, Straka has four top 10 and nine top 25 finishes in 17 starts this year. He is coming off a 23rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship two weeks ago.
Last year, Straka closed with a nine-under 62 on Sunday to win the John Deere Classic by two strokes. It was his second and most recent PGA tour title. "He has the kind of spike potential that can provide a Sunday sweat and an outright win," Nejad said. See which other players to back at SportsLine.
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 John Deere Classic and is backing multiple longshots, including one priced at more than +6000. This player "crushes the ball off the tee" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.
2024 John Deere Classic odds, field
Sungjae Im +1800
Sepp Straka +1800
Jordan Spieth +1800
Aaron Rai +2200
Maverick McNealy +2500
Keith Mitchell +2500
Denny McCarthy +2500
Davis Thompson +2800
Jason Day +3000
J.T. Poston +3000
Nick Dunlap +3500
Sam Stevens +4000
Kevin Yu +4000
Luke Clanton +4500
Adam Svensson +4500
Eric Cole +5000
Mark Hubbard +5500
Lucas Glover +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Beau Hossler +5500
Thorbjorn Olesen +6000
Ryo Hisatsune +6000
Patrick Rodgers +6000
Michael Thorbjornsen +6000
Doug Ghim +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Seamus Power +6500
Lee Hodges +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Andrew Novak +7000
Adam Schenk +7000
Jhonattan Vegas +7500
S.H. Kim +8000
Neal Shipley +8000
Nate Lashley +8000
Michael Kim +8000
K.H. Lee +8000
Davis Riley +8000
Andrew Putnam +8000
Alejandro Tosti +8000
Mac Meissner +9000
Luke List +9000
Joseph Bramlett +9000
Jake Knapp +9000
Jacob Bridgeman +9000
Hayden Springer +9000
Dylan Wu +9000
Brendon Todd +9000
Rico Hoey +10000
Justin Lower +10000
Chris Gotterup +10000
Chandler Phillips +10000
Chan Kim +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Zach Johnson +11000
Pierceson Coody +11000
Joel Dahmen +11000
Greyson Sigg +11000
David Skinns +11000
Cameron Champ +11000
C.T. Pan +11000
Vince Whaley +12000
Troy Merritt +12000
Sami Valimaki +12000
Sam Ryder +12000
Ryan Moore +12000
Patton Kizzire +12000
Nick Hardy +12000
Max Greyserman +12000
Jimmy Stanger +12000
Harry Hall +12000
Garrick Higgo +12000
Chesson Hadley +12000
Carson Young +12000
Bud Cauley +12000
Ben Silverman +12000
Ben Kohles +12000
Will Gordon +15000
Tyler Duncan +15000
Patrick Fishburn +15000
Parker Coody +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Martin Laird +15000
Kevin Tway +15000
Kevin Dougherty +15000
Justin Suh +15000
Jorge Campillo +15000
Carl Yuan +15000
Brice Garnett +15000
Trace Crowe +17000
Stewart Cink +17000
Lanto Griffin +17000
Kelly Kraft +17000
Harry Higgs +17000
Chad Ramey +17000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +17000
Cole Sherwood +18000
Zac Blair +20000
Ryan Palmer +20000
Robby Shelton +20000
Peter Malnati +20000
Matt NeSmith +20000
Kevin Streelman +20000
Joe Highsmith +20000
Hayden Buckley +20000
Brandon Wu +20000
S.Y. Noh +25000
Nico Echavarria +25000
Nicholas Lindheim +25000
Henrik Norlander +25000
David Lipsky +25000
Chez Reavie +25000
Wilson Furr +30000
Wesley Bryan +30000
Scott Piercy +30000
Ryan McCormick +30000
Rafael Campos +30000
Callum Tarren +30000
Bill Haas +30000
Roger Sloan +35000
Kyle Westmoreland +35000
Harrison Endycott +35000
Erik Barnes +35000
Austin Smotherman +35000
Tyson Alexander +40000
Tom Whitney +40000
Kevin Chappell +40000
Jackson Buchanan +40000
Dylan Frittelli +40000
Austin Cook +40000
Adam Long +40000
Sean O'Hair +50000
Richy Werenski +50000
Martin Trainer +50000
Paul Barjon +60000
James Hahn +60000
Camilo Villegas +60000
Ryan Brehm +70000
Anders Albertson +70000
Scott Gutschewski +100000
Kevin Kisner +100000
Josh Teater +100000
Brandt Snedeker +100000
Tracy Vest +250000
Blaine Hale Jr. +250000
Ben Taylor +250000
Andrew Landry +250000
Raul Pereda +500000
Nick Watney +500000