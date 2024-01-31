LIV Golf returns this week for the first event of its third season: LIV Golf Mayakoba. Taking to the former PGA Tour site for the second consecutive season, LIV Golf will reveal new-look teams and a larger field size of 54 players, as well as a number of big names set to make their league debuts.

These debutants are led by none other than world No. 3 Jon Rahm. The two-time major champion made waves through the golf world with his departure from the PGA Tour this offseason and will debut his new expansion team, Legion XIII, alongside his Ryder Cup teammates Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent.

Rahm and Hatton are not the only Europeans to make the leap to LIV Golf. DP World Tour Player of the Year, Adrian Meronk, also signed with the team circuit. The Pole joins Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC and will hope to revive a squad that has struggled mightily through the first two seasons.

Both of these teams are looking up to defending champions, Crushers GC, which begin the season at a comfortable spot. Led by Bryson DeChambeau, the Crushers came out the gates hot in 2023 with Charles Howell III winning the individual competition at Mayakoba a year ago.

The Crushers will trot out the same four golfers from last season, but the same cannot be said for some of their main competitors. Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces made an offseason move by trading for Harold Varner III from the RangeGoats in exchange for Peter Uihlein. But RangeGoats captain, Bubba Watson, was not done there; he traded 2023 individual champion, Talor Gooch, to Brooks Koepka's Smash for Matthew Wolff. Koepka also added Graeme McDowell to his squad with his brother, Chase, failing to regain his status in LIV Golf Promotions.

Joaquin Niemann's Torque added Carlos Ortiz from Sergio Garcia's Fireballs in exchange for the young Spaniard, David Puig. Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers added Order of Merit winner Andy Ogletree, while Cameron Smith's Ripper bring on new signee Lucas Herbert to fill out the all-Australian squad.

How to watch LIV Golf Mayakoba

Event: LIV Golf Mayakoba | Feb. 2-4

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: El Camaleon at Mayakoba -- Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

Teams for LIV Golf Mayakoba