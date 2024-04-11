Tiger Woods is playing in only his second competitive event of the year, and it's arguably the biggest one of the season at the 2024 Masters. Every shot from the 15-time major champion's return to golf will be shown live as Woods tees it up alongside Max Homa and Jason Day Thursday afternoon.

When Woods begins his march to a sixth green jacket is still up in the air as Augusta National announced Thursday that Round 1 of the 2024 Masters will not begin before 9 a.m. ET due to heavy rains and thunderstorms. It was originally slated to start at 8 a.m.

Woods' grouping is the first of two afternoon trios that will receive featured group coverage as the final tee time on the golf course will also. It's headlined by 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson and rounded out by two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.

While the afternoon featured groups hold a bevy of major championships between the six players, it is the morning featured groups which consist of some of the more recent winners on golf's biggest stage.

Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm will get his 2024 Masters underway next to reigning U.S. Amateur champion turned professional Nick Dunlap and 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Shortly after this grouping steps onto Augusta National, so will Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith. Clark, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is set to make his Masters debut, while Hovland and Smith hope to build on some solid history around Augusta National.

You can take a look at the full featured groups schedule for Thursday as well as the full streaming options for Round 1 below, and you can find the full list of Round 1 tee times here along with the complete Masters TV schedule and viewer's guide that will take you through Sunday's final round.

CBS Sports will provide another update once a first-round starting time is official



All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 11

Round 1 start time: 9 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+