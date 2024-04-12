The stars of the game experienced a mixed bag of results in the opening round of the 2024 Masters. As such, expectations have shifted as some try to play themselves into contention while others try to play themselves into the weekend. Among those who hopes to be around for the second portion of this tournament is Tiger Woods.

Carding an opening-round 73, the 15-time major champion finds himself inside the cut line. Aiming to connect on his 24th consecutive made cut and setting a new Masters record, Woods will hope the good form of his playing partner Max Homa will rub off on him. Homa carded a first-round 67 for the lowest round of his major championship career and will attempt to follow this performance with another solid one at 10:18 a.m. ET.

Joining them in the morning's featured groups is Jordan Spieth. The 2015 champion finds himself near the bottom of the leaderboard after carding a quadruple-bogey 9 on the par-5 15th late in his first round. Spieth hopes to play himself into the weekend at 10:42 a.m. alongside Sahith Theegala and Ludvig Aberg.

Just about an hour later, Bryson DeChambeau will get his second round started at 11:54 a.m. The first-round leader will try to replicate his brilliance from the first day and roll into the weekend with the lead.

DeChambeau will need to contend with many players but perhaps none bigger than Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 is among a trio of heavy hitters with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 1:48 p.m.

All times Eastern

Round 2 — Friday, April 12

Round 2 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+