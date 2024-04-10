The best time of the year has finally arrived. The 2024 Masters is here with the azaleas in full bloom and Augusta National as pristine as ever, so now, it's time for players to descend on the 18-hole masterpiece with dreams of donning the coveted green jacket come Sunday evening. Some may have better chances than others, but as it stands, every golfer in the field has a chance to make history of their own. Take a look at the Round 1 tee times and groupings set for the Masters this week.

Perhaps no one has a clearer path to victory this year than the 2022 champion, Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 has once again raced through the initial portion of the PGA Tour schedule eyeing his second green jacket in the last three years. Finishing T10 in his defense effort last year, Scheffler hopes a renewed confidence on the greens can lead him back to Butler Cabin. But he will need to fend off a number of big names, including a pair he has not seen on the golf course since the Ryder Cup.

LIV Golf's heaviest hitters in this field include the two men who duked it out on the final day in last year's tournament: Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka. Rahm is looking to become just the fourth man to successfully defend his green jacket -- the first since Tiger Woods in 2001-02 -- while Koepka, with a win, would catch Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo and Lee Trevino with six major championships and inch one step closer to capturing the career grand slam.

Speaking of that slam, it can't be the Masters if Rory McIlroy's name is not discussed. Now in his 10th attempt to close out the ultimate achievement, McIlroy enters these Masters with mixed expectations. The same can be said for many of the game's best, including 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland and a slew of others. And don't forget that some of the best amateurs in the world are set to take on Augusta National.

2024 Masters odds

The favorite

Scottie Scheffler: 9/2

Scheffler finds himself in uncharted territory with the shortest odds to win any major since Tiger Woods in 2013. While the comparisons to the 15-time major champion may rub some the wrong way, Scheffler's short price is warranted. He arrives at Augusta National as the clear cut world No. 1 with an ideal runway of two wins and a runner-up result in his last three tournaments. The 2022 champion has yet to finish outside the top 20 in four Masters appearances and has factored on the major stage more often than not since slipping on the green jacket.

Other favorites

Rory McIlroy: 11-1

Jon Rahm: 11-1

Xander Schauffele: 14-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 201

Jordan Spieth: 22-1

This group of golfers has combined for 15 major championships and three Masters titles, but it is the one with the goose egg next to his name who may have the best chance to win this year. Schauffele enters the Masters as the second-best player in the world from a statistical standpoint and with plenty of form in tow. Collecting six top 10s in eight starts this season, Schauffele has flashed on the big stage at the Genesis Invitational and Players Championship to no avail. There's a chance he took those close calls personally and finally rights these wrongs at a place where he found himself in contention in 2019 and 2021. While Schauffele's price has shortened over the last few days, that of McIlroy, Koepka, Matsuyama and Spieth has gotten longer.

Contenders

Joaquin Niemann: 28-1

Ludvig Åberg: 33-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 35-1

Viktor Hovland: 35-1

Patrick Cantlay: 40-1

Will Zalatoris: 40-1

Tony Finau: 40-1

Wyndham Clark: 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 40-1

Justin Thomas: 45-1

Dustin Johnson: 45-1

This year's Masters may be the best opportunity in the last 45 years for a debutant to win -- a streak that has lasted since Fuzzy Zoeller broke through in the 1979 Masters. Not only will a reigning major champion, Clark, be among those to make his first Masters start, but so will one of the brightest young talents in the game in Åberg. Clark arrives at Augusta National with a win at Pebble Beach and a pair of runners-up to his name, while Åberg looks like a certified top-10 player in the world. The Swede will also have a chance to become the first player since Keegan Bradley in 2011 to win in his major debut.

Everyone except three players in this group has seen an uptick compared to their Monday price with those being DeChambeau, Finau and Fitzpatrick. Clark has ballooned from 28-1 to 40-1 while Thomas has gone from 35-1 to 45-1.

Tommy Fleetwood: 50-1

Collin Morikawa: 50-1

Cameron Smith: 55-1

Shane Lowry: 55-1

Cameron Young: 55-1

Sahith Theegala: 55-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 60-1

Russell Henley: 65-1

Si Woo Kim: 65-1

Max Homa: 65-1

Corey Conners: 70-1

Brian Harman: 75-1

Jason Day: 75-1

Sam Burns: 80-1

Patrick Reed: 80-1

Adam Scott: 80-1

Longshots

Min Woo Lee: 100-1

Akshay Bhatia: 100-1

Byeong Hun An: 110-1

Denny McCarthy: 110-1

Sergio Garcia: 120-1

Sungjae Im: 120-1

Tiger Woods: 150-1

Justin Rose: 150-1

Chris Kirk: 170-1

Rickie Fowler: 170-1

Tom Kim: 170-1

Harris English: 170-1

Stephan Jaeger: 170-1

There are a number of interesting names listed among those north of 100-1, including last year's runner-up. Mickelson hasn't had much form on the LIV Golf circuit, but that didn't stop him from shooting a final-round 65 and finishing behind only one man in last year's tournament. His magic can never be doubted at Augusta National, and the same goes for Woods. Tiger hasn't been seen since his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, but he still has a tournament record in his sights. Tying Fred Couples and Gary Players with 23 straight made cuts at the Masters in 2023, Woods hopes to grab it all on his own this year (and hopefully play four rounds unlike last year).

Adrian Meronk: 200-1

Kurt Kitayama: 220-1

Erik van Rooyen: 220-1

Austin Eckroat: 220-1

Keegan Bradley: 220-1

Sepp Straka: 220-1

Thorbjorn Olesen: 250-1

Nick Taylor: 250-1

Nicolai Hojgaard: 250-1

Phil Mickelson: 270-1

Adam Hadwin: 270-1

Matthieu Pavon: 270-1

Jake Knapp: 300-1

Eric Cole: 300-1

Taylor Moore: 300-1

Ryan Fox: 300-1

Emiliano Grillo: 300-1

