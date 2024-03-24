Jon Rahm will defend his green jacket when the 2024 Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11. The Spaniard has five top-10 finishes at Augusta and added a win to his resume in 2023 when he gained two strokes on Brooks Koepka at the end of the third round and weathered rainy conditions to finish 12 under on Sunday. Should you include Rahm when you make your 2024 Masters picks?

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy are co-favorites at 15-2 odds in the 2024 Masters odds, while Rahm is 19-2. Other notable 2024 Masters competitors include Viktor Hovland (15-1), Koepka (19-1) and Justin Thomas (19-1). Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks of your own, be sure to see the 2024 Masters golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler's 2022 victory.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at 70-1, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Masters 2024 field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the co-favorites, fails to complete the career grand slam and barely cracks the top five at Augusta National. The Irishman has failed to make the cut at the Masters the last two years.

McIlroy has made the cut in his first four starts this season, but has not finished in the top 10 in any of them. In fact, he has finished 61st, 24th and 21st twice as he gets closer to the 2024 Masters Tournament. While he is still ranked first in the Tour in shots gained off the green (1.251), he's 152nd in shots gained approaching the green (-0.522) and 129th in putting (-0.246). His odds to win at Augusta National may be short, but his current struggles suggest you look elsewhere when betting on the 2024 Masters.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Sitting sixth in Official World Golf Ranking and ninth in the FedEx Cup standings, Schauffele is just one of three players in the world to rank in the top 10 of both lists. He's done everything but win at Augusta National, with a runner-up in 2019 and a third-place finish in 2021. Last year, he notched another top-10 at the Masters to give him three top-10s over his last five appearances.

This year on tour, only Scheffler has more top-10 finishes than Schauffele, who has seven PGA Tour victories on his resume. He ranks in the top 10 of the tour in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and strokes gained: off-the-tee, as few can match Schauffele's ball-striking skills. He combines great length off the tee, ranking 15th in driving distance, with precision with his irons, ranking 22nd in greens in regulation percentage. There are 11 golfers with shorter Masters odds 2024 at Augusta than Schauffele, so he's a steal at his current price, according to the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the green jacket.

2024 Masters odds, field

2024 Masters odds, field

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +950

Viktor Hovland +1500

Brooks Koepka +1900

Jordan Spieth +1900

Cameron Smith +2100

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Ludvig Aberg +2100

Justin Thomas +2400

Collin Morikawa +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Bryson DeChambeau +3200

Tony Finau +3600

Cameron Young +3600

Will Zalatoris +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Max Homa +4100

Sung-Jae Im +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4600

Min Woo Lee +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Jason Day +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Patrick Reed +5500

Sam Burns +7000

Joaquin Niemann +7000

Brian Harman +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Tiger Woods +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +9000

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Nick Dunlap +9000

Phil Mickelson +13000

Gary Woodland +13000

Adam Scott +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Si Woo Kim +16000

Tom Hoge +18000

Sergio Garcia +18000

Mito Pereira +18000

Keegan Bradley +18000

Charl Schwartzel +19000

Cameron Champ +19000

Kurt Kitayama +19000

J.T. Poston +19000