Hideki Matsuyama's lone major victory came at the Masters in 2021. Matsuyama will enter the 2024 Masters as a more seasoned professional, having now won nine events on the PGA Tour. The 31-year-old secured a victory at the Genesis Invitational earlier this season, his first win on the PGA Tour since 2022. Matsuyama will be among the intriguing longshots at the 2024 Masters, which gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11.

Should Matsuyama be included in your 2024 Masters bets or are you better off backing a player like Jon Rahm, the defending champion? According to the latest 2024 Masters odds, Rahm is 19-2 to repeat, trailing only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at 15-2. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks of your own, be sure to see the 2024 Masters golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler's 2022 victory.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at 70-1, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Masters 2024 field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the co-favorites, fails to complete the career grand slam and barely cracks the top five at Augusta National. McIlroy has won three of the four grand slam titles, but he's never been able to break through at Augusta National.

He's especially struggled at the Masters in recent years, finishing 67th or worse in two of his last three starts. McIlroy missed the cut in 2023 after firing a 77 in the second round. The 34-year-old star is among the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, but he's struggled with accuracy. Last season, McIlroy ranked 171st in driving accuracy (53.25%), which spells trouble at a demanding course like Augusta National.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele is one of the best iron players on the PGA Tour. In fact, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in greens in regulation percentage (75.56%) and 15th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.707). He's also effective off the tee, ranking 11th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.672) and 15th in total driving (102). If he's able to make clutch putts at Augusta National, Schauffele will have the opportunity to win his first major championship. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Masters, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Masters 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 Masters odds, field

Full set of Masters picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +950

Viktor Hovland +1500

Brooks Koepka +1900

Jordan Spieth +1900

Cameron Smith +2100

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Ludvig Aberg +2100

Justin Thomas +2400

Collin Morikawa +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Bryson DeChambeau +3200

Tony Finau +3600

Cameron Young +3600

Will Zalatoris +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Max Homa +4100

Sung-Jae Im +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4600

Min Woo Lee +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Jason Day +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Patrick Reed +5500

Sam Burns +7000

Joaquin Niemann +7000

Brian Harman +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Tiger Woods +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +9000

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Nick Dunlap +9000

Phil Mickelson +13000

Gary Woodland +13000

Adam Scott +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Si Woo Kim +16000

Tom Hoge +18000

Sergio Garcia +18000

Mito Pereira +18000

Keegan Bradley +18000

Charl Schwartzel +19000

Cameron Champ +19000

Kurt Kitayama +19000

J.T. Poston +19000