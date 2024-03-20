Scottie Scheffler collected his first victory of the year in winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his second time winning that event. At the 2024 Masters, Scheffler will also try to become a multi-time green jacket winner, following his 2022 victory. He has plenty of competition, as golfers like Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are also trying to add to their jacket collection. While there have been 56 Masters champions entering the Masters 2024, just 17 have claimed victory multiple times, while every other major tournament has at least 22 multi-time champions.

Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world and winner of last week's Players, shares the top of the 2024 Masters odds board alongside a golfer still searching for his first victory at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy. Scheffler and McIlroy are both at 15-2 in the latest Masters odds 2024. Other top 2024 Masters contenders include Jon Rahm (19-2), Brooks Koepka (19-1) and Spieth (19-1). The 2024 Masters Tournament gets underway on Thursday, April 11. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks of your own, be sure to see the 2024 Masters golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler's 2022 victory.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at 70-1, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the co-favorites, fails to complete the career grand slam and barely cracks the top five at Augusta National. After eight straight top-25s at the Masters from 2013 to 2020, it seemed a given that McIlroy would eventually break through and win a green jacket. However, that consistency has evaded him since, as he's missed two of the last three cuts at Augusta and has failed to break par in six of his last eight rounds at the course.

McIlroy had a scorching finish to the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, completing the year with 10 straight top-10s. However, that kind of success has been absent this season over his four tournaments as he not only has zero top-10s, but he hasn't even placed in the top 20. The Irishman is struggling with his irons and his putter, as he ranks outside the top 120 in the strokes gained categories of approaching the green (-0.522), around the green (-0.137) and putting (-0.246). Given his current struggles, his recent difficulties at Augusta, and his short odds, McIlroy is a name to bypass with 2024 Masters picks, according to the model.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 24-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas, a 15-time PGA Tour winner, is a two-time major winner but is seeking his first green jacket.

Thomas placed fourth in 2021 at Augusta National and eighth in 2022. Thomas missed the cut last year, but much of 2023 was a struggle for him. However, Thomas has returned to one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour this season with two top-six finishes and four top-12 results over his first five 2024 PGA Tour tournaments. Thomas is second in birdie average and fifth in scoring average. See who else to pick here.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +950

Viktor Hovland +1500

Brooks Koepka +1900

Jordan Spieth +1900

Cameron Smith +2100

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Ludvig Aberg +2100

Justin Thomas +2400

Collin Morikawa +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Bryson DeChambeau +3200

Tony Finau +3600

Cameron Young +3600

Will Zalatoris +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Max Homa +4100

Sung-Jae Im +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4600

Min Woo Lee +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Jason Day +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Patrick Reed +5500

Sam Burns +7000

Joaquin Niemann +7000

Brian Harman +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Tiger Woods +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +9000

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Nick Dunlap +9000

Phil Mickelson +13000

Gary Woodland +13000

Adam Scott +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Si Woo Kim +16000

Tom Hoge +18000

Sergio Garcia +18000

Mito Pereira +18000

Keegan Bradley +18000

Charl Schwartzel +19000

Cameron Champ +19000

Kurt Kitayama +19000

J.T. Poston +19000