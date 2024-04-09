There is a gap between Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the 2024 Masters field according to oddsmakers. Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2024 Masters odds. Scheffler has won two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour and finished 10th or better in his last six tournaments. Should your 2024 Masters picks include backing the clear-cut favorite, or should you look elsewhere in the 2024 Masters lineup for value?

The Masters 2024 field is loaded with major champions, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods, and play gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.



McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.



The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.



In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend, including the past two Masters. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.



Now that the Masters 2024 field finalized, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the co-favorites, fails to complete the career grand slam and barely cracks the top five at Augusta National. The world's No. 2-ranked golfer is off to a rough start in 2024, with his highest finish through his first five starts being 19th at the Players Championship.

Putting was an issue for McIlroy at the start of the season, as he previously ranked 129th in that area (-0.246). While he has improved to 83rd on the PGA Tour (0.036) and his total shots gained (0.610) is 40th, he is still 123rd in shots gained approaching the green (-0.176). While there appears to be small improvements in his game, his finishes this season are why the model is low on him.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas is a seasoned veteran on the PGA Tour and will make his ninth appearance at the Masters. He has secured a top-25 finish in six of his past seven starts at Augusta National, finishing fourth in 2020 and eighth in 2022.

Thomas is a two-time major champion and enters the 2024 Masters Tournament ranked fifth in strokes gained: approach to green (0.795). He's struggled on the green this season, but if he's able to drain putts this week, he'll have a shot at being in contention on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the green jacket.

Who will win the 2024 Masters, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?

2024 Masters odds, field

2024 Masters odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +325

Rory McIlroy +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Wyndham Clark +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Will Zalatoris +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Dustin Johnson +3300

Tony Finau +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Brian Harman +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Max Homa +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sergio Garcio +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Byeong-hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Patrick Reed +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Tiger Woods +10000

Stephen Jaeger +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Jake Knapp +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Harris English +15000

Thorbjörn Olesen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Luke List +17500

Adam Hadwin +17500

Taylor Moore +20000

Ryan Fox +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Bubba Watson +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Austin Eckroat +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Lee Hodges +27500

Adan Schenk +30000

Danny Willett +35000

Charl Schwartzel +35000

Gary Woodland +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Zach Johnson +75000

Christo Lamprecht +75000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Neal Shipley +150000

Vijay Singh +150000

Stewart Hagestad +150000

Jasper Stubbs +200000

Jose Maria Olazabal +200000

Santiago de la Fuente +250000