Spaniard Jon Rahm has five top-10 finishes in seven appearances at Augusta National Golf Club, including a win at the Masters last year. The defending champion is 19-2 in the 2024 Masters odds, trailing co-favorites Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who are both 15-2. Scheffler is the top-ranked golfer in the world and posted four top-10 finishes in his first five events of the season. Should you include Scheffler in your 2024 Masters bets?

McIlroy is still trying to win his first green jacket and complete a career Grand Slam. He has six top-10 finishes in this tournament during his career, but should you target him in the 2024 Masters field? Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks of your own, be sure to see the 2024 Masters golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler's 2022 victory.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at 70-1, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the co-favorites, fails to complete the career grand slam and barely cracks the top five at Augusta National. After a stretch of making five straight top-10s at the Masters from 2014 to 2018, McIlroy has been inconsistent. Over his last five appearances, he has more finishes outside the top 20 (three) than inside, and he's missed two cuts, including last year. He's failed to break par in seven of his last 12 rounds at Augusta National.

McIlroy's lack of precision off the tee has been a major reason for his struggles at not just the Masters, but at all majors recently, as it's been a decade since his last major championship victory. He's ranked outside the top 100 in driving accuracy percentage the last seven seasons, with his rank of 171st last year being his worst. His inaccuracy with an iron isn't making up for his driving struggles, as he ranked just 79th in greens in regulation a year ago. Given the current flaws in McIlroy's game, but having the shortest 2024 Masters odds, he's a name to steer clear of with your 2024 Masters picks, according to the model.

Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg, a 21-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Aberg made the cut in 10 of his 11 events last season after making his debut in June, posting four top-10s that included a win in the RSM Classic. He is off to a hot start in 2024, making the cut in five consecutive tournaments to open the season.

Aberg finished ninth in the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January before finishing second in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He had been ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for a total of 29 weeks before turning professional last year, earning his PGA Tour membership by finishing on top of the 2022-23 PGA Tour University rankings. The Masters 2024 will mark the first major tournament appearance for Aberg, part of the reason why he is flying under the radar as one of the potential 2024 Masters sleepers, according to the model. See who else to pick here.

2024 Masters odds, field

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +950

Viktor Hovland +1500

Brooks Koepka +1900

Jordan Spieth +1900

Cameron Smith +2100

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Ludvig Aberg +2100

Justin Thomas +2400

Collin Morikawa +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Bryson DeChambeau +3200

Tony Finau +3600

Cameron Young +3600

Will Zalatoris +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Max Homa +4100

Sung-Jae Im +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4600

Min Woo Lee +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Jason Day +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Patrick Reed +5500

Sam Burns +7000

Joaquin Niemann +7000

Brian Harman +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Tiger Woods +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +9000

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Nick Dunlap +9000

Phil Mickelson +13000

Gary Woodland +13000

Adam Scott +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Si Woo Kim +16000

Tom Hoge +18000

Sergio Garcia +18000

Mito Pereira +18000

Keegan Bradley +18000

Charl Schwartzel +19000

Cameron Champ +19000

Kurt Kitayama +19000

J.T. Poston +19000