Jordan Spieth will be one of a handful of golfers trying to win their second green jacket when the 2024 Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 11. Spieth was just 21 years old when he won the Masters in 2015 and has finished fourth or better in four starts since at Augusta National Golf Club. The Dallas, Texas native got his 2024 season off to a strong start, but missed two straight cuts at the Players Championship and Valspar. The misfortune leaves this former Masters winner as a +2100 longshot in the 2024 Masters odds.

Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm is +1300 among the 2024 Masters golfers, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +500 favorite ahead of the first 2024 Masters tee times on Thursday. Rory McIlroy, who needs a green jacket to complete his career grand slam, is +1000. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets as well as betting head-to-head matchups. He's been profitable with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 35-21-2 and returning 10.00 units. That's a $1,000 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2024 Masters field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rory McIlroy, even though he's a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites in the 2024 Masters odds. This will be the 10th time McIlroy is attempting to complete the career grand slam and he's had six top-10 finishes at Augusta during that span. However, he's missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at the Masters.

McIlroy hasn't had a top-15 finish on the PGA Tour this season and the 24-time PGA Tour winner is 61st in the FedEx Cup standings. The 34-year-old ranks second on tour in strokes gained: off-the-tee (0.938), but he's lost strokes against the field on average from his second shot on. He ranks 119th on tour in strokes gained: approaching the green (0.176).

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Hideki Matsuyama, even though he's a +2800 longshot. The 2021 Masters winner is rebounding from an injury-plagued 2023 season and looks strong, getting his first win of the season at the Genesis Invitational. He followed that up with a 12th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a sixth-place finish at the Players Championship.

Matsuyama finished within the top 20 in his last two starts at Augusta. "His Masters history is excellent and he's done it by showcasing elite ball striking," Nejad told SportsLine. "He's also starting to trend very well in the short game department and appears to have shaken off whatever nagging injuries ailed him over the last year." See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

Nejad has locked in his early best bets for the 2024 Masters and is backing several longshots, including one priced at more than 150-1. This player "has been playing well in 2024 and has a decent track record at the Masters." You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So, which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Masters, and which player in the Masters 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than 150-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 Masters, all from the expert who is 35-21 on golf head-to-head picks.

2024 Masters odds, field

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1300

Brooks Koepka +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Will Zalatoris +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Xander Schauffele +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Cameron Smith +3100

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Wyndham Clark +3100

Matt Fitzpatrick +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Brian Harman +4600

Shane Lowry +4600

Cameron Young +4600

Jason Day +4600

Bryson DeChambeau +4600

Sam Burns +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sung-Jae Im +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Corey Conners +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Tom Kim +12000

Russell Henley +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Harris English +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Tiger Woods +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Keegan Bradley +19000

Si Woo Kim +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Ryan Fox +19000

J.T. Poston +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Thorbjorn Olesen +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Eric Cole +19000

Matthieu Pavon +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Nicolai Hojgaard +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Erik van Rooyen +28000