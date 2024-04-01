World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in 2022 and is the favorite to win it again at 5-1 in the 2024 Masters odds. Defending champion Jon Rahm won the green jacket last year and is 13-1 among the 2024 Masters contenders. Nobody competing at the Masters 2024 has more previous wins than Tiger Woods, although the 15-time major winner is a massive long shot to win the Masters 2024 at 160-1. The tournament will get underway on Thursday, April 11.
Top 2024 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Ludvig Aberg, a 24-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Only six golfers have won their first major in their first appearance, including only two in the last 100 years. Still, Aberg has already proven himself capable of accomplishing feats few others can and became just the second golfer to win the Ben Hogan Award, presented to the top player in college golf, multiple times.
Aberg has made the cut in all seven tournaments in his first full season on the PGA Tour, including finishing eighth at the Players Championship in March. Aberg shot three rounds of 67 to move his way towards the top of the leaderboard at the tournament's conclusion. Aberg competed on the biggest stages of college golf and even played and earned two points for the European Ryder Cup Team last fall. The 24-year-old has three top-10 finishes over his seven tournaments of the season and at 24-1 Masters odds, the model loves his value to continue his trajectory.
The model has also examined where Tiger finishes. His resume speaks for itself entering his 26th start at Augusta National, where he has won the green jacket five times, second only to Jack Nicklaus. The 48-year-old holds the record for career scoring average (71.1) and most consecutive rounds shooting par or better (16).
Woods hasn't been as active on the links since his car crash in 2021, withdrawing from three events and being cut from another in his seven starts since then. However, he showed in 2023 that he can still compete in a major competition. Woods made the cut for the final round at the Masters before a foot injury forced him to withdraw and eventually end his season. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.
2024 Masters odds, golfers, field
Scottie Scheffler +500
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1300
Brooks Koepka +2100
Jordan Spieth +2100
Will Zalatoris +2100
Viktor Hovland +2100
Xander Schauffele +2400
Ludvig Aberg +2400
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Cameron Smith +3100
Hideki Matsuyama +3100
Collin Morikawa +3100
Joaquin Niemann +3100
Wyndham Clark +3100
Matt Fitzpatrick +3600
Dustin Johnson +3600
Tony Finau +4400
Max Homa +4400
Brian Harman +4600
Shane Lowry +4600
Cameron Young +4600
Jason Day +4600
Bryson DeChambeau +4600
Sam Burns +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Sahith Theegala +5500
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Sung-Jae Im +7500
Tyrrell Hatton +7500
Corey Conners +9000
Tom Kim +9000
Justin Rose +9000
Patrick Reed +9000
Russell Henley +12000
Adam Scott +12000
Rickie Fowler +12000
Jake Knapp +12000
Phil Mickelson +16000
Harris English +16000
Sergio Garcia +16000
Tiger Woods +16000
Gary Woodland +19000
Keegan Bradley +19000
Si Woo Kim +19000
Chris Kirk +19000
Ryan Fox +19000
J.T. Poston +19000
Nick Dunlap +19000
Cameron Davis +19000
Thorbjorn Olesen +19000
Adrian Meronk +19000
Sepp Straka +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Eric Cole +19000
Matthieu Pavon +19000
Emiliano Grillo +19000
Nicolai Hojgaard +19000
Luke List +21000
Adam Hadwin +21000
Charl Schwartzel +28000
Kurt Kitayama +28000
Bubba Watson +28000
Ryo Hisatsune +28000
Erik van Rooyen +28000
Danny Willett +34000
Denny McCarthy +34000
Lee Hodges +34000
Taylor Moore +43000
Adam Schenk +43000
Lucas Glover +43000
Grayson Murray +55000
Christo Lamprecht +55000
Mike Weir +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Zach Johnson +100000
Stewart Hagestad +100000
Jasper Stubbs +100000
Santiago De La Fuente +100000
Neal Shipley +100000