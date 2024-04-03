Tiger Woods made his first appearance at age two on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1978, showing off his golf swing with his father, Earl. Although Tiger hit a strong shot on television, few could have predicted he'd become a 15-time major champion. Woods continues to galvanize and attract an audience whenever he's on a screen, which will next come at the 2024 Masters. Woods, now 48, had to withdraw from last year's Masters due to a plantar fasciitis injury and this will be his first major since. The Masters 2024 tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11.
Woods is a 160-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Masters odds. Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, is the 5-1 favorite among the 2024 Masters golfers. He's followed by Rory McIlroy (10-1) and Jon Rahm (13-1). Will Zalatoris and Viktor Hovland have the shortest odds at 21-1 of non-major winners, so are either worth including in 2024 Masters predictions to earn their first major at Augusta National Golf Club? Before locking in your 2024 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.
The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the Masters 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2024 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Xander Schauffele, a 24-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Schauffele is off to a strong start in the 2024 PGA Tour season, including back-to-back top-five results at the Players Championship and Valspar Championship. The 30-year-old finished second at the Players at 19-under-par, one stroke behind Scottie Scheffler. He followed with a fifth-place showing at the Valspar Championship, shooting a 6-under-par in his final round to climb up the event's final leaderboard.
Schauffele had two top-10 showings in major tournaments last season, including finishing 10th at the Masters. He's entering his 25th major seeking his first victory in one of the sport's four premier tournaments, but Schauffele has finished second twice at majors, including the 2019 Masters. He's had successful showings at Augusta National Golf Club without being able to capture the green jacket. Given his strong start to the 2024 PGA Tour season, which included ranking second on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained through nine events, the model projects value in him breaking through at the 2024 Masters Tournament.
The model has also examined where Tiger finishes. His resume speaks for itself entering his 26th start at Augusta National, where he has won the green jacket five times, second only to Jack Nicklaus. The 48-year-old holds the record for career scoring average (71.1) and most consecutive rounds shooting par or better (16).
Woods hasn't been as active on the links since his car crash in 2021, withdrawing from three events and being cut from another in his seven starts since then. However, he showed in 2023 that he can still compete in a major competition. Woods made the cut for the final round at the Masters before a foot injury forced him to withdraw and eventually end his season. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.
How to make 2024 Masters picks
The model is also targeting six golfers with Masters odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.
Who will win the 2024 Masters, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the Masters 2024 odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including the last two Masters winners.
2024 Masters odds, golfers, field
See the full Masters picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +500
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1300
Brooks Koepka +2100
Jordan Spieth +2100
Will Zalatoris +2100
Viktor Hovland +2100
Xander Schauffele +2400
Ludvig Aberg +2400
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Cameron Smith +3100
Hideki Matsuyama +3100
Collin Morikawa +3100
Joaquin Niemann +3100
Wyndham Clark +3100
Matt Fitzpatrick +3600
Dustin Johnson +3600
Tony Finau +4400
Max Homa +4400
Brian Harman +4600
Shane Lowry +4600
Cameron Young +4600
Jason Day +4600
Bryson DeChambeau +4600
Sam Burns +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Sahith Theegala +5500
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Sung-Jae Im +7500
Tyrrell Hatton +7500
Corey Conners +9000
Tom Kim +9000
Justin Rose +9000
Patrick Reed +9000
Russell Henley +12000
Adam Scott +12000
Rickie Fowler +12000
Jake Knapp +12000
Phil Mickelson +16000
Harris English +16000
Sergio Garcia +16000
Tiger Woods +16000
Gary Woodland +19000
Keegan Bradley +19000
Si Woo Kim +19000
Chris Kirk +19000
Ryan Fox +19000
J.T. Poston +19000
Nick Dunlap +19000
Cameron Davis +19000
Thorbjorn Olesen +19000
Adrian Meronk +19000
Sepp Straka +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Eric Cole +19000
Matthieu Pavon +19000
Emiliano Grillo +19000
Nicolai Hojgaard +19000
Luke List +21000
Adam Hadwin +21000
Charl Schwartzel +28000
Kurt Kitayama +28000
Bubba Watson +28000
Ryo Hisatsune +28000
Erik van Rooyen +28000
Danny Willett +34000
Denny McCarthy +34000
Lee Hodges +34000
Taylor Moore +43000
Adam Schenk +43000
Lucas Glover +43000
Grayson Murray +55000
Christo Lamprecht +55000
Mike Weir +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Zach Johnson +100000
Stewart Hagestad +100000
Jasper Stubbs +100000
Santiago De La Fuente +100000
Neal Shipley +100000