Though he's a longshot to win this year, no player transforms the feel of Augusta National Golf Club like Tiger Woods. He came to the Masters in 2019 having not won a major since 2008, but he stunned the golf world with a win and fifth green jacket. Now in the later stages of his career, Woods enters the 2024 Masters just one win short of tying Jack Nicklaus's record of six. Woods is widely expected to be in the 2024 Masters field when play begins Thursday, April 11, so does he have one more run left in him?

The latest 2024 Masters odds list Woods at 160-1, the same odds as past winners Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia. Scottie Scheffler, already a two-time PGA winner this year, is the 2024 Masters favorite at 5-1, followed by Rory McIlroy (10-1) and defending Masters champion Jon Rahm (13-1).

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Masters 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Patrick Cantlay, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. With eight PGA Tour wins and at least one top-10 finish in three out of the four majors, the 32-year-old continues to knock on the doorstep of a major win.

After missing the cut in his first Masters as a professional in 2018, he's found his rhythm at Augusta National, finishing 17th or better in three of his last five appearances. He also finished 14th or better in three out of four major events in 2023. Finishes outside the top 30 at the Arnold Palmer and Players Championship have raised his odds, but he also has a recent 11th-place run at Pebble Beach and a fourth-place showing at the Genesis Invitational, so Cantlay brings strong value for 2024 Masters bets, according to the model.

The model has also examined where Tiger finishes. Since winning the 2019 Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead's all-time record for PGA Tour wins (82), Woods has only made 17 worldwide starts because of his mounting injury issues. His schedule has been even more sparse of late, as he's only teed it up seven times since the start of the 2022 season and was forced to withdraw for injury or illness in three of those events.

However, we've seen Woods overcome long odds at Augusta National Golf Club before. He only played the Masters twice from 2014 to 2018 and finished 17th and 32nd in the two times he did play at Augusta. Still, he managed to use his mastery of the course to win a fifth green jacket at the 2019 Masters, holding off Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by a shot. If he can hold up physically for four rounds, it's hard to count the 15-time major winner out. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is also targeting six golfers with Masters odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title.

Who will win the 2024 Masters, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish?

2024 Masters odds, golfers, field

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1300

Brooks Koepka +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Will Zalatoris +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Xander Schauffele +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Cameron Smith +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3100

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Wyndham Clark +3100

Matt Fitzpatrick +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Brian Harman +4600

Shane Lowry +4600

Cameron Young +4600

Jason Day +4600

Bryson DeChambeau +4600

Sam Burns +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sung-Jae Im +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Corey Conners +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Russell Henley +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Harris English +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Tiger Woods +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Keegan Bradley +19000

Si Woo Kim +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Ryan Fox +19000

J.T. Poston +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Thorbjorn Olesen +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Eric Cole +19000

Matthieu Pavon +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Nicolai Hojgaard +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Erik van Rooyen +28000

Danny Willett +34000

Denny McCarthy +34000

Lee Hodges +34000

Taylor Moore +43000

Adam Schenk +43000

Lucas Glover +43000

Grayson Murray +55000

Christo Lamprecht +55000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Zach Johnson +100000

Stewart Hagestad +100000

Jasper Stubbs +100000

Santiago De La Fuente +100000

Neal Shipley +100000