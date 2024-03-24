Tiger Woods has been the top star in golf for nearly 30 years and any time he tees it up, he's the biggest attraction on the course. That's especially true when Woods is at Augusta National Golf Club, where he's expected to return to action for the 2024 Masters on Thursday, April 11. Woods was forced to withdraw from the 2023 Masters after making the cut because of an injury and also withdrew from his most recent PGA Tour start at the Genesis Invitational because of illness.

He's a 75-1 longshot in the 2024 Masters odds despite being a five-time winner of the year's first major. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the 15-2 co-favorites in the Masters odds 2024, while defending champion Jon Rahm is 19-2 to become the first back-to-back champion since Woods in 2001 and 2002. Before locking in your 2024 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at 7-1, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Patrick Cantlay, a 21-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After a disastrous season in which he failed to make the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in his career, Thomas once again looks like one of the world's top players entering major championship season.

After finishing 12th at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Thomas has now finished 12th or better in eight of his last nine starts worldwide and he's No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking. A two-time major champion and 15-time PGA Tour winner, Thomas has finished top-25 in six of his last seven starts at Augusta National. That includes a solo-fourth finish in 2020 and an eighht-place finish in 2022.

The model has also examined where Tiger finishes. Woods is 48 and surgeries on his neck, back and legs have clearly taken their toll. However, he defied all odds during his win at the 2019 Masters after having spinal fusion surgery and his course navigation and ball-striking that shined that week.

Woods hit 80.6% of greens in regulation on his way to a 15th major championship victory and will try to tap back into his iron play and course knowledge in 2023. However, Woods has only played seven tournaments with world ranking points assigned over the last two years and has fallen all the way to No. 921. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

Rory McIlroy 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 15-2

Jon Rahm 19-2

Viktor Hovland 15-1

Brooks Koepka 19-1

Jordan Spieth 19-1

Cameron Smith 21-1

Patrick Cantlay 21-1

Ludvig Aberg 21-1

Justin Thomas 24-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 32-1

Tony Finau 36-1

Cameron Young 36-1

Will Zalatoris 36-1

Dustin Johnson 36-1

Max Homa 41-1

Sung-Jae Im 46-1

Hideki Matsuyama 46-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Tom Kim 50-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Tommy Fleetwood 55-1

Patrick Reed 55-1

Sam Burns 70-1

Joaquin Niemann 70-1

Brian Harman 75-1

Corey Conners 75-1

Justin Rose 75-1

Tiger Woods 75-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Russell Henley 90-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Nick Dunlap 90-1

Phil Mickelson 130-1

Gary Woodland 130-1

Adam Scott 130-1

Seamus Power 150-1

Abraham Ancer 150-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Si Woo Kim 160-1

Tom Hoge 180-1

Sergio Garcia 180-1

Mito Pereira 180-1

Keegan Bradley 180-1

Charl Schwartzel 190-1

Cameron Champ 190-1

Kurt Kitayama 190-1

J.T. Poston 190-1