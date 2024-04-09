Just two golfers have top-10 finishes in the last two Masters Tournaments: Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. The former enters the 2024 Masters as the 2022 winner, while the latter is hoping to collect his third major victory and leave the Masters 2024 just a U.S. Open victory away from completing the career grand slam. Morikawa is 30-1 in the latest 2024 Masters odds, while Scheffler is the 13-4 favorite. The 2024 Masters Tournament begins Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club.

Former winners could be popular for Masters Fantasy golf picks and in Masters DFS lineups, like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. Of that trio, Thomas is the lone one without a green jacket and hasn't had much success on tour recently. Can Thomas turn his game around at Augusta National and end up being one of the undervalued 2024 Masters sleepers? Before locking in your 2024 Masters one and done picks, DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel, and fantasy golf projections, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. He is up almost $9,500 on his best bets since the restart.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express, he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Masters One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the Masters is Brooks Koepka. The 33-year-old collected his fifth major at last year's PGA Championship after just missing out at Augusta. Koepka was runner-up at last year's Masters, his second career runner-up at the event (2019). Despite not yet emerging victorious, few can match the career performance of Koepka at Augusta National. His career scoring average of 71.46 trails only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth in Masters history.

Overall, Koepka has a mind-boggling 11 top-fives over his last 24 major starts, or 45.8% of appearances. Outside of his PGA Championship win last year, he had two other worldwide victories, which somewhat dismisses the notion he only gets up for big events. Still, Koepka has proven himself as someone whose level of play rises in majors, and his history backs that up.

Top 2024 Masters DFS picks, lineup advice

One golfer McClure is targeting in his 2024 Masters DFS lineups is Justin Thomas. Thomas parted ways with caddie Jim Mackay last week after 2.5 years together, which might be the shake-up he needs to get back on track before the first major of the year. Last year was not a banner season for Thomas, who missed six cuts and posted just four top-10 finishes in 21 events.

However, he opened the 2024 season with back-to-back top-six finishes at the American Express and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Thomas ranks sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained approaching the green and ninth in birdie average, and iron play is always critical at Augusta National. He is a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour and has won two majors, so McClure likes his chances of finishing high on the leaderboard in the first major of the season.

Top 2024 Masters Fantasy Golf picks, projections

One of McClure's top fantasy golf picks is Scottie Scheffler. The 2022 champion notched a 10th-place finish in last year's Masters, and he's been on a tear entering this year's event. Scheffler had back-to-back wins in March before just missing three in a row as he was runner-up in the following tournament. Over his last six events, the World No. 1 has shown why he has that lofty ranking as he's placed in the top 10 in all six starts.

Scheffler is a big-tournament player who was one of just three golfers to have three top-10s across the four majors last year. Going back over his last 11 major starts, he has eight top-10s, with half of those being in the top three. It comes as no surprise that he leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total, greens in regulation percentage and scoring average (both actual and adjusted). He hits every metric you'd want out of someone worth investing 2024 Masters bets in, even at the short odds he comes with.

