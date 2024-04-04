World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will try to complete his career major championship grand slam when the 2024 Masters gets underway at Augusta National Golf Club. McIlroy has won four majors in his career, none since 2014. His best finish at the Masters came in 2022 when he finished in second place behind Scottie Scheffler.

The 2024 Masters field will be star-studded with Scheffler, McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka among the headliners. Scheffler is listed as the 5-1 betting favorite in the latest 2024 Masters odds. He is followed by McIlroy (10-1), Rahm (13-1), Brooks Koepka (21-1), Jordan Spieth (21-1), Will Zalatoris (21-1), Viktor Hovland (21-1), Xander Schauffele (24-1) and Ludvig Aberg (24-1). The total 2024 Masters purse is $18 million with a winner's share of $3.24 million.

The 88 players in the 2024 Masters field will tee off Thursday, April 11.

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the Masters is Brooks Koepka. The 33-year-old has a proven track record of success against elite fields with his most recent major championship victory coming at the 2023 PGA Championship. Koepka has five total major championships in his career, and he is widely considered to be the premier big event player of his generation.

Koepka has yet to notch a win at Augusta National, but he has a long history of high finishes at the iconic course. In eight starts at the Masters, Koepka has four top-11 finishes, including second place finishes in both 2019 and 2023.

One golfer McClure is targeting in his DFS lineups is Thomas. The two-time major champion is looking for his first career green jacket, and is one of the most talented all around golfers of his generation. Thomas battled inconsistencies in 2023, but bounced back in 2024 with four top-12 finishes in seven starts.

McClure currently ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (0.795), ninth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.124), 32nd in strokes gained around the green (0.271) and 38th in driving distance (303.5).

One of McClure's top fantasy golf picks is Scheffler. The world No. 1 is the betting favorite heading into Masters week, and he is a legitimate threat to win every tournament he enters. In eight starts in 2024, Scheffler has finished no worse than 17th place. He has seven top-10's, six top-sixes and two outright wins (Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship) during that span.

Scheffler is no stranger to success at Augusta National. In addition to winning the 2022 Masters, the 27-year-old has three top-20 finishes, including a 10th place finish in 2023, in four total career starts.

McClure is also targeting targeting six other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the green jacket.

