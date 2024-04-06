Rory McIlroy will make his 10th attempt to complete a career grand slam at the 2024 Masters. The 34-year-old has been a factor at Augusta National Golf Club more often than not. The 24-time PGA Tour winner and four-time major champion has finished top-10 in seven of the last 10 Masters and landed in the top 10 in seven of the last eight major championships he's played. Can McIlroy finally win a green jacket to become the fifth player in the history of golf to win all four majors? Could he be worth including in your 2024 Masters DFS lineups?

McIlroy is the No. 2 player in the world, but he hasn't finished better than 19th on the PGA Tour this season and is one of the most expensive options in the Masters DFS player pool. Meanwhile, players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are all past Masters winners and could be viable candidates to top your 2024 Masters fantasy golf rankings. Before locking in your 2024 Masters one and done picks, DFS lineups and fantasy golf projections, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. He is up almost $9,500 on his best bets since the restart.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express, he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2024 Masters golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks, DFS projections and Fantasy Golf predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge. You can only see McClure's Masters 2024 one and done picks, DFS lineups and Fantasy Golf plays at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the Masters is Brooks Koepka. The 33-year-old has a proven track record of success against elite fields with his most recent major championship victory coming at the 2023 PGA Championship. Koepka has five total major championships in his career, and he is widely considered to be the premier big event player of his generation.

Koepka has yet to notch a win at Augusta National, but he has a long history of high finishes at the iconic course. In eight starts at the Masters, Koepka has four top-11 finishes, including second place finishes in both 2019 and 2023. McClure is also recommending using a player who is almost a 50-1 longshot in One and Done pools. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters DFS picks, lineup advice

One golfer McClure is targeting in his DFS lineups is Justin Thomas. The 30-year-old is already a 15-time PGA Tour winner with two wins at the PGA Championship under his belt and is widely regarded as one of the best ball-strikers of his generation. Thomas ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approaching the green and has been top 10 in that stat seven of the last eight years.

Augusta National Golf Club is a ball-striker's haven, with dramatically undulating greens that require precise iron play into the correct tier. That's a big reason why Thomas has made the cut in seven of his eight starts at the Masters, earning a solo fourth in 2020 and a eighth-place finish in 2022. Thomas has five top-12 finishes in eight PGA Tour starts this season after shockingly missing the FedEx Cup playoffs in 2023. You can see the rest of McClure's Masters DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters Fantasy Golf picks, projections

One of McClure's top fantasy golf picks is Scottie Scheffler. The 27-year-old has spent the last 46 weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and spent 80 weeks at No. 1 since 2022. Scheffler earned his first PGA Tour victory at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022 and followed that up with victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to vault to the top.

He won the 2022 Masters for a fourth win in two months and has piled up four more victories since, with all four of those wins coming in signature events. Scheffler is arguably the best player tee-to-green on the planet and a switch to a mallet putter has seemingly sparked significant improvement on the greens. He enters the 2024 Masters having won two of the last three events that he's played, finishing second in the other event. You can see the rest of McClure's Masters fantasy golf picks at SportsLine.

How to make Masters 2024 picks, long shot bets

McClure is also targeting targeting six other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the green jacket. You can find out who they are, and check out all of McClure's Masters picks and best bets at SportsLine.

Who will win the Masters 2024, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks, DFS lineups, and Fantasy Golf plays this week at Augusta National Golf Club? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Masters 2024 one and done picks, DFS lineups and fantasy golf plays -- and find out.