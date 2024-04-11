The most wonderful time of the golf season has arrived once again as the beauty of April surrounds Augusta National Golf Club this week. The 2024 Masters is set to be another star-studded affair with a loaded field featuring the best golfers in the world. Jon Rahm will be defending the green jacket, while Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite looking to win his second Masters in three years. They just happen to be the top two golfers in CBS Sports' ranking of the Masters field from 1-89.

Rory McIlroy will once again seek the completion of his career grand slam, and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will be back in action for just the second time this season. Most others in the field will be looking to don the green jacket for the first time on Sunday.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have already caused Augusta National to announce that Round 1 will not begin before 9 a.m. ET, which means the Round 1 tee times and groupings for the Masters will be adjusted once a new start time is released; however, you can still check out the order in which the players will go off the first tee (likely in the afternoon). Plus, you'll be able to watch every shot from the four primary Round 1 featured groups at the Masters.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week.

CBS Sports offers extensive, week-long coverage across all its platforms with its traditional 18-hole broadcast coverage beginning with the third round on Saturday and final-round action on Sunday. Jim Nantz, in his 39th consecutive year covering the Masters, serves as host for the 37th time. 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman joins Nantz as the lead analyst at the Masters for the second time. Nantz and Immelman link up with CBS Sports' incredible golf team, including on-course reporter Dottie Pepper and the legendary Verne Lundquist, who will be calling his final Masters.

Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm top the odds board. Just behind them are the likes of Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, who are expected to be hotly in contention. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, is still seeking to recover from the frustrating end to his 2016 tournament, while Koepka hopes to complete the third leg of the career grand slam with a PGA Championship and U.S. Open already under his cap.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports app to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

CBS Sports will provide another update once a first-round starting time is official



All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 11

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 2 -- Friday, April 12

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 13

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 14

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional Masters coverage

Masters on the Range

Monday 12-2 p.m., Tuesday 9-11 a.m., Wednesday 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

We Need to Talk at the Masters

Saturday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+



The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: An Invitation to the Masters

Saturday, 1:30-2 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

The 2019 Masters: A Sunday Unlike Any Other

Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

The Latin America Amateur Championship: An Invitation to the Masters

Sunday, 12:30-1 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+



Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Spanish Inspiration

Sunday, 1-2 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

Further details from CBS Sports

Live streaming coverage provided by Masters.com

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, Brian Crowell and Smylie Kaufman will serve as announcers for the afternoon Featured Groups coverage.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman serve as announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels and Smylie Kaufman provide commentary and analysis for live streaming coverage on the 15th and 16th holes.

Masters On the Range: Presented Monday through Sunday on Masters Live, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Digital, Masters on the Range will feature interviews with players, analysis of those in the field and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National leading up to and throughout the 2024 Masters. Kelly Tilghman, Michael Breed, Brian Crowell, Amanda Balionis and Iona Stephen will provide commentary throughout the week.

In addition to live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights and Augusta National aerials, as well as historical footage and Interview Room commentary. Masters Live will be available on Paramount+ as well as CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile devices.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will have nearly 50 hours of comprehensive live coverage beginning Monday, April 8. CBS Sports HQ will feature on-site previews and recaps after each round, live look-ins, leaderboard updates as well as interviews with Trevor Immelman following the third and final rounds. The First Cut and co-hosts Kyle Porter and Rick Gehman also will be on-site to break down all the action on CBS Sports HQ, with daily podcasts and additional episodes airing on CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices.