Scottie Scheffler will likely be among the popular daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2024 Memorial Tournament. Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked player in the world and he's already secured four victories this season. He's finished T-2 or better in six of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour and he recorded a third-place finish at the Memorial Tournament in 2023. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he's worth the high price tag when setting their PGA DFS lineups for the 2024 Memorial Tournament, which gets underway from Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday, June 6.

Scheffler is the highest-priced player on both FanDuel and DraftKings and he enters this week's event ranked 75th in strokes gained: putting (0.100). Should Scheffler be part of your PGA DFS strategy for the Memorial Tournament 2024, or is it time to fade him in favor of a player with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2024 Memorial Tournament, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice, and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the RBC Canadian Open, McClure identified Mackenzie Hughes as one of his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Hughes secured a T-7 finish after shooting 10-under par. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including three straight Masters and the 2024 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2024 Memorial Tournament and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy, and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the Memorial Tournament 2024.

Top 2024 Memorial Tournament PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2024 Memorial Tournament is Tony Finau at $7,900 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Finau's game is trending in the right direction after finishing T-18 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

The 34-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week. In fact, Finau is currently ranked fifth in strokes gained: approach to green (0.786), 11th in greens in regulation percentage (69.95%), 16th in birdie average (4.30) and 18th in total driving (105). Those impressive stats make Finau a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel.

In order to score well at Muirfield Village, players will need to be extremely accurate with their irons. Thomas enters this week's event ranked seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.697). He's also been effective off the tee, ranking 22nd in driving distance (308.1) and 38th in total driving (132). His ability to constantly put himself in advantageous positions has the 31-year-old ranked seventh in birdie average (4.43) and 17th in scoring average (69.57), which will make him a valuable PGA DFS asset this week. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 Memorial Tournament DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the Memorial Tournament 2024, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2024 Memorial Tournament DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.