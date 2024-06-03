Memorial Tournament host Jack Nicklaus was concerned the 2024 Memorial Tournament field could be weakened due to its placement before the U.S. Open on the PGA Tour schedule, but those fears have been alleviated. Nine of the top 10 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking have committed to play this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The 49th edition of the tournament begins on Thursday as one of eight signature events on the calendar. Reigning Masters champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has won four tournaments already this season and is the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360) in the 2024 Memorial Tournament odds.
Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy is second on the PGA odds board at +800, while 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is +900.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model correctly predicted Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000. And at the 2024 PGA Championship, the model correctly called Xander Schauffele's first major victory heading into the weekend.
The model also predicted Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including the last three Masters and the 2024 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2024 Memorial Tournament predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Memorial Tournament 2024: Collin Morikawa, who was two strokes off the lead heading into the final round before withdrawing last year, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Morikawa has gone winless in his first 13 tournaments in 2024 after picking up just one win in 25 events last year. He continues to make the cut and contend in most of his appearances, but he has been unable to get across the finish line.
In fact, he has not finished better than T-3 (Masters) this season, and he missed the cut in the Memorial Tournament two years ago. He ranks outside the top 115 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting and driving distance, while also ranking 105th in greens in regulation percentage. The model does not like his chance of breaking his winless drought this week, even though he is among the 2024 Memorial Tournament favorites at +1400. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas has seven top-25 finishes in eight made cuts this year, posting four top-10 finishes. The latest example came in the PGA Championship when he posted a T-8 finish at 13-under in his home event.
Thomas has finished inside the top 25 in three straight events, including a T-5 in the RBC Heritage at the end of April. The 31-year-old ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in both birdie average and strokes gained: approach to green, giving him the tools to post a low score at Muirfield Village this week. Thomas has already posted a pair of top-10 finishes in this tournament during his career, with one of them being a T-4 showing in 2017. See who else to back here.
How to make 2024 Memorial Tournament picks
2024 Memorial Tournament odds, field
2024 Memorial Tournament odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +360
Rory McIlroy +800
Xander Schauffele +900
Collin Morikawa +1400
Viktor Hovland +1800
Ludvig Aberg +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Justin Thomas +2500
Wyndham Clark +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Max Homa +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Sahith Theegala +4000
Jordan Spieth +4500
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Byeong Hun An +5000
Tony Finau +5500
Sungjae Im +5500
Si Woo Kim +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Cameron Young +5500
Tom Kim +6000
Sam Burns +6000
Jason Day +6000
Sepp Straka +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Will Zalatoris +7000
Shane Lowry +7000
Billy Horschel +7000
Denny McCarthy +7500
Brian Harman +7500
Tom Hoge +8000
Harris English +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Robert MacIntyre +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +11000
Lucas Glover +11000
Justin Rose +11000
J.T. Poston +11000
Thomas Detry +13000
Taylor Moore +13000
Rickie Fowler +13000
Davis Thompson +13000
Chris Kirk +13000
Ben Griffin +13000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Taylor Pendrith +18000
Patrick Rodgers +18000
Andrew Putnam +18000
Adam Schenk +18000
Adam Hadwin +18000
Lee Hodges +20000
Jake Knapp +20000
Davis Riley +20000
Cam Davis +20000
Adam Svensson +20000
Victor Perez +25000
Seamus Power +25000
Nick Taylor +25000
Nick Dunlap +25000
Mac Meissner +25000
Eric Cole +25000
Matthieu Pavon +30000
Chris Gotterup +30000
Brendon Todd +30000
Emiliano Grillo +35000
Matt Kuchar +40000
Pierceson Coody +60000
Peter Malnati +60000
Jackson Koivun +100000
Brandt Snedeker +200000