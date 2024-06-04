The 2024 PGA Tour makes its lone stop in Ohio with the 2024 Memorial Tournament beginning on Thursday. Muirfield Village Golf Club hosts the event, which was founded by Jack Nicklaus and takes place in the same Columbus metro where the Golden Bear was born and raised. The 2024 Memorial Tournament is both a signature event and the last tournament before next week's U.S. Open, so the field is stacked with the PGA Tour's best golfers. Each of the top 25 golfers in FedEx Cup standings are teeing off this week, with No. 1 Scottie Scheffler the +360 favorite.

He's followed by Rory McIlroy at +800 in the latest 2024 Memorial Tournament odds after the Irishman has collected a pair of victories over his last four starts. PGA champion Xander Schauffele is the only other golfer with single-digit odds at +900, while defending champion Viktor Hovland is at +1800. Before locking in any 2024 Memorial Tournament picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 48-30-3 and returning 15.09 units over that span. That's a $1,509 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.



Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2024 Memorial Tournament field and locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Memorial Tournament expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is low on the chances of Patrick Cantlay (+2500), even though he has won this event twice in the last five years (2019, 2021). Cantlay also has three other top-10 finishes at Muirfield since 2018. However, he did finish 30th at the Memorial last year, and he's struggled on tour this season. He has only two top 10s this year after having at least 10 such finishes in each of the last two seasons.

One of Cantlay's strengths in the past was his long game as he ranked in the top 25 in both strokes gained: approach to green and greens in regulation last season. However, he now sits outside the top 100 in both metrics this year, which is a bad omen for Muirfield, which relies on precision with approach shots due to its tight Bentgrass greens. Torrey Pines is one of the closest comparisons to Muirfield, and Cantlay finished 56th at that course earlier this year at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Instead, Nejad is high on Corey Conners, who is a +5500 longshot. The Canadian is coming off a sixth-place finish last week in his native country, marking his best finish of the season. His strengths should also play well at the Memorial, with Nejad saying, "he's typically a fantastic ball striker and he's shown a recent ability to spike with the putter gaining an insane 6.42 strokes in last week's RBC Canadian Open (gained ARG as well)."

That showing continued a strong run of play for Conners, who got off to a rough start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. He failed to notch a top 25 in each of his first four events, but he has seven top 25s over his last 11 starts, as well as three top 15s over his last four tournaments. Additionally, the best part of Conners' game is his iron play as he ranks second in both greens in regulation percentage and strokes gained: approach to green, trailing Scheffler in both. See which other players to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Memorial Tournament picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Memorial Tournament and is backing several longshots, including one that is priced at more than +7000. This player "sets up too well for this course to be at this long of a number" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Memorial Tournament, and which player in the Memorial Tournament 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than +7000? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 Memorial Tournament, all from the expert who is 48-30-3 on his last 81 head-to-head picks.

2024 Memorial Tournament odds, field

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Xander Schauffele +900

Collin Morikawa +1400

Viktor Hovland +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Max Homa +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Jordan Spieth +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Byeong Hun An +5000

Tony Finau +5500

Sungjae Im +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Jason Day +6000

Sepp Straka +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Will Zalatoris +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Billy Horschel +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Tom Hoge +8000

Harris English +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +11000

Lucas Glover +11000

Justin Rose +11000

J.T. Poston +11000

Thomas Detry +13000

Taylor Moore +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Davis Thompson +13000

Chris Kirk +13000

Ben Griffin +13000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Taylor Pendrith +18000

Patrick Rodgers +18000

Andrew Putnam +18000

Adam Schenk +18000

Adam Hadwin +18000

Lee Hodges +20000

Jake Knapp +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Adam Svensson +20000

Victor Perez +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Nick Taylor +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Mac Meissner +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Matthieu Pavon +30000

Chris Gotterup +30000

Brendon Todd +30000

Emiliano Grillo +35000

Matt Kuchar +40000

Pierceson Coody +60000

Peter Malnati +60000

Jackson Koivun +100000

Brandt Snedeker +200000