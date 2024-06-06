The PGA Tour's seventh signature event of the season is being held this week as the 2024 Memorial Tournament takes center stage at Muirfield Village. While the Memorial marks one of the last big-money tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, it also kicks off a highly lucrative three-week stretch in professional golf.
A combined $60 million will be up for grabs between the Memorial, the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship -- two signature events surrounding the third major of the season. Muirfield VIllage will welcome 73 players, and with the Memorial existing as a player invitational, the Memorial will trim the field to the top 50 players and those within 10 strokes of the lead at the halfway point.
Those who play themselves into the weekend will vie for a $4 million winner's check, matching the sum paid out at the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour calendar. If a player catches a heater over the next handful of tournaments, there is a chance he could clean up close to eight figures in winnings.
The ultimate winner will not be the only player to cash a nice check in Ohio. Those inside the top 11 will all clear $500,000, every player inside the top 21 will make more than $250,000 and those inside the top 50 will clear at least $52,000.
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 Memorial Tournament.
2024 Memorial Tournament prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $4,000,000
2nd: $2,200,000
3rd: $1,400,000
4th: $1,000,000
5th: $840,000
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000
8th: $646,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000
51st: $51,000
52nd: $50,000
53rd: $49,000
54th: $48,000
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,000
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,000
60th: $42,000
61st: $41,000
62nd: $40,000
63rd: $39,000
64th: $38,000
65th: $37,000
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,000
68th: $34,000
69th: $33,000
70th: $32,000