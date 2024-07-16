The 2024 Open Championship tees off Thursday at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland as the year's final major brings some intriguing storylines. Scottie Scheffler has dominated the PGA Tour with six wins on the season. However, the British Open has been the major that has tripped him up the most in recent years. Scheffler has yet to finish better than T8 and he's finished outside the top 20 in his last two Open appearances. Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau have had breakthrough moments at the year's other two majors, so which golfer is set to make a run the Claret Jug during the Open Championship 2024?

Scheffler is the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 Open Championship odds. Rory McIlroy, looking for his first major win since 2014, is 8-1 in the PGA odds, followed by DeChambeau (9-1), Ludvig Aberg (9-1) and Collin Morikawa (10-1). Before locking in your 2024 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters, its third Masters in a row, and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now with the Open Championship 2024 field locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Open Championship: Aberg, one of the top favorites at 9-1, stumbles and falls well outside the top five despite being tied for the third-lowest odds. He's a golfer to fade in 2024 Open Championship bets.

The 24-year-old Swedish golfer carried the lead into Sunday at the Scottish Open last week before a fourth-round 73 took him out of contention. His second-place finish at the Masters this year proved that he's close to breaking through at this level of tournament, but he also missed the cut at the PGA Championship and finished T12 at the U.S. Open. With a 2024 British Open field full of proven major winners, the model doesn't like the value of Aberg as one of the favorites. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Rahm was in contention to complete the majors double last season after winning the Masters in the first major of the year. He finished T-2 at the Open Championship for his second top-three result over his last three Open Championship events.

Rahm withdrew from the U.S. Open due to a toe infection, but he's expected to be healthy enough to compete in the 2024 Open Championship. The former No. 1 ranked golfer didn't have a great showing in his first two majors (T-45 at the Masters before missing the cut at the PGA Championship), but his resume showcases a much stronger golfer than those two results. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Additionally, McClure's best bets include a massive triple-digit underdog. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Open Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Open Championship 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Open Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and all three majors this year.

2024 Open Championship odds, field

Get full 2024 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Ludvig Aberg 9-1

Collin Morikawa 10-1

Xander Schauffele 13-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Jon Rahm 22-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Tom Kim 33-1

Wyndham Clark 33-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Hideki Maysuyama 40-1

Robert MacIntyre 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Justin Thomas 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Sahith Theegala 45-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Max Homa 50-1

Min Woo Lee 55-1

Dustin Johnson 55-1

Cameron Young 55-1

Dean Burmester 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Will Zalatoris 65-1

Corey Conners 65-1

Aaron Rai 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Byeong Hun An 70-1

Akshay Bhatia 75-1

Adam Scott 75-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 80-1

Patrick Reed 85-1

Justin Rose 90-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Davis Thompson 100-1

Abraham Ancer 100-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Mattieu Pavon 125-1

Si Woo Kim 125-1

Rickie Fowler 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Sebastian Soderberg 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Rasmus Højgaard 150-1

David Puig 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Tiger Woods 150-1

John Catlin 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Tom McKibbin 150-1

Billy Horschel 175-1

Harris English 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Kurt Kitayama 175-1

Keita Nakajima 175-1

Lucas Glover 175-1

Adrian Meronk 175-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Tom Huge 200-1

Victory Perez 200-1

Jordan Smith 200-1

Stephen Jaeger 200-1

Eric Cole 200-1

Aaron Wise 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Henrik Stenson 200-1

Thorbjorn Olsen 200-1

Daniel Berger 200-1

Yannik Paul 200-1

Sam Horsfield 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1